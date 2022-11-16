A series of lawsuits, verdicts, and settlements, against San Bernardino County Children & Family Services raises alarms – Part 4

Read full article on original website
SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
Fontana Herald News
Former A.B. Miller teacher is honored as a San Bernardino County Teacher of the Year
Former Fontana A.B. Miller High School media teacher Leo Rivas was named a San Bernardino County 2023 Teacher of the Year, a fitting final tribute for the popular teacher who inspired scores of Miller students to develop a passion for TV and film production before leaving the district to work for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
Victorville man cut elderly victim on head, face in unprovoked attack: Police
A Victorville man was arrested this week after allegedly attacking an elderly man who was doing yard work outside his home, police said Friday. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Riverview Lane, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release. Responding deputies found the injured victim and learned […]
iecn.com
Crafton Hills College Alumnus Appointed as San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge
Damian G. Garcia was appointed to the bench in July 2022, adding to a successful career as an attorney. When asked how he wanted to be remembered in this new role, Garcia replied, “I would just like the perception to be that Judge Garcia is a good judge. He’s firm, and he’s fair, and he does a good job.”
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law
HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.
Hikers rescued from San Bernardino County wilderness after 3-day recovery effort
A pair of hikers were rescued from the San Gorgonio Wilderness in San Bernardino County earlier this month, following a multiday rescue effort by members of multiple emergency response agencies. The two hikers, one from Los Angeles and the other from Colorado, set out on the excursion on Saturday, Nov. 5. During their trip, on […]
Police release video of shooting that left 2 brothers dead in West Covina; cousin sought
Police on Friday released new video of a shooting that left two brothers dead earlier this month as the search for the suspect, their cousin, continues. The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of Sentous Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim […]
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Crash involving vehicle and semi truck with vehicle carrier trailer along southbound U.S. Route 95 near Havasu Lake Road.
Source: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A crash involving vehicle and semi truck with vehicle carrier trailer has occurred along southbound U.S. Route 95 near Havasu Lake Road. Crash was reported at 2:43 p.m. PT on Friday, November 18th, 2022 involving...
Woman hit, killed by Metrolink train in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Redlands on Wednesday. The victim is a 42-year-old woman who has not yet been identified by Redlands police. Authorities believe she is a transient. Police responded to reports of a person being struck by a Metrolink Arrow train along the rail […]
KTLA.com
Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued
Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
z1077fm.com
Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault
A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
Frontwave completes merger with Barstow Community Credit Union; also facing proposed class action lawsuit
BARSTOW – Frontwave Credit Union (FCU), announced Tuesday, that its merger with Barstow Community Credit Union is finalized. This comes on the heels of a class action lawsuit alleging “unlawful overdraft fees on transactions that did not actually overdraw customers’ accounts.”
thepalmspringspost.com
Thursday election update: Holstege retains State Assembly lead; Garner remains ahead in City Council race
Little changed on Thursday after the latest release of ballot totals in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with both members of the Palm Springs City Council who were on the Nov. 8 ballot retaining their leads. After coming back to lead challenger Scott Nevins by 50 votes at the...
Holstege retakes lead over Wallis in State Assembly race
Update: 7:45 PM Christy Holstege has retaken the lead over Greg Wallis after Riverside County released its election results. The 47th State Assembly district will represent parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Wallis gained a slight lead when San Bernardino County released its results, however, Holstege retook it when Riverside County updates its vote The post Holstege retakes lead over Wallis in State Assembly race appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in robbery in Rancho Cucamonga is arrested after leading deputies on wild pursuit
A suspect wanted on robbery and assault charges in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested after leading deputies on a wild and dangerous pursuit through three cities, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 13 at 12:56 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report...
iecn.com
Jehue Middle School makes history with Platinum PBIS recognition!
William G. Jehue Middle School has made history by becoming the first school in the Rialto Unified School District to earn Platinum Level honors from the California PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Coalition, joining an elite company in this state-wide education honor. Led by Principal Carolyn Eide, “the Jaguars”...
2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
foxla.com
Alleged bank robber arrested at nearby restaurant shortly after robbery
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - An alleged thief was arrested at a nearby Victorville restaurant yesterday shortly after robbing a bank, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies announced Tuesday. Deputies responded to the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Seventh Street in Victorville around 3:20 p.m. after reports of a robbery in progress....
