Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Appears To React To 21 Savage’s Recent Comments
The “King’s Disease III” rapper appears amused by 21 Savage’s comments. 21 Savage faced some major backlash in the past 24 hours. As usual, his appearance on Clubhouse drew controversy when he debated the relevance of Nas. A snippet of the conversation circulated online where 21 explained that he didn’t feel Nas was relevant to the current soundscape of rap. Instead, he thinks Nas simply makes quality music with a dedicated fanbase awaiting each drop.
Madonna Hits Back After 50 Cent Roasts Her on Social Media
Up until recently, most folks would likely agree that 50 Cent and Madonna are two names that you never thought would be intertwined (let alone in a feud). However, we've all come to learn over the years that strange things happen on the internet, and the G-Unit Records head and the "Like a Virgin" creator going at it is just the latest example of that.
thebrag.com
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift tour general sale
Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public ticket on-sale for the upcoming Taylor Swift tour, and there can’t have been many messier ticket rollouts than this one. The general ticket sale was due to take place today, Friday, November 18th. As per Variety, Ticketmaster cited “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory” as the primary reasons for the cancellation of the general ticket sale.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Coolio's Cause Of Death Explained
Rapper and icon Coolio died on September 28th, 2022, while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. At the time, no official cause of death had been provided.
Bandmember Ousted from Popular Rock Band Over New Allegations
Brandon Fried, drummer for the popular rock band, The Neighbourhood, has reportedly been ousted from the band following allegations that he groped a woman at a bar, according to CNN.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jerry Seinfeld reacts to Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue
Superstar comedian Jerry Seinfeld is the latest notable personality to speak out about Dave Chappelle’s recent monologue on Saturday Night Live, for which h the comedian has been accused of normalizing antisemitism with his comments about Jewish people. Chappelle started the show with a statement “I denounce antisemitism in...
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Yusuf / Cat Stevens Wrote for Other Artists
Yusuf / Cat Stevens, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, started playing in pubs and coffee houses in London, slowly establishing himself as an artist in his teens, releasing his debut single, “I Love My Dog,” in 1966, followed by his debut, Matthew and Son, in 1967, which hit the top 10 in the U.K.
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Dating After Kim Kardashian Split: Report
Pete Davidson reportedly has a new woman in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model and activist are dating. "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source tells Us Weekly, adding that the romance is "in...
Lizzy Savetsky Reportedly Fired from ‘RHONY’ Reboot — Why Bravo Should Have Known She Was Going to Be a Problem
Rumors are swirling that Lizzy Savetsky has been fired from the ‘RHONY’ reboot before filming even really got started.
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy’s Wedding Rehearsal Dress and Veil Are Simply Stunning
Ahead of her wedding this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be had a breathtaking vintage-inspired photo shoot in her rehearsal look. Before Madison LeCroy marries her fiancé, Brett, in Mexico this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be looked stunning in a white strapless minidress during a pre-wedding photo shoot and rehearsal in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 16.
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
wonderwall.com
Celebs who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2022
Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the celebrities who've come out as members of the LGBTQ+ community in 2022… First up? Model Ava Phillippe, who got candid about her sexuality during an Instagram Q&A in January 2022. When the daughter of Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe was asked "do u like boys or girls," she responded, "I'm attracted to… people!" adding, "Gender is whatever." Ava later touched on the hate she received on Instagram after coming out. "QUICK REMINDER: I can and will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts… My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/ hate speech and I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace and love."
thebrag.com
The Challenge star Jack Vidgen reveals that he has Tourette’s
Jack Vidgen has revealed that he has Tourette’s after fans pointed out his “twitching” while on The Challenge. The reality star took to his Instagram stories and said he decided to speak about his condition because of some of the “nasty thing” people have been saying about him.
Emily Ratajkowski subtly reacts to tweet about dating Pete Davidson
Emily Ratajkowski reflects on most ‘controversial dress’ she’s ever worn. Emily Ratajkowski has subtly reacted to a tweet about Pete Davidson amid rumours that the model and the comedian are dating. The My Body author recently liked a viral tweet from 81-year-old Dionne Warwick, which declared that...
thebrag.com
Ausmusic T-Shirt Day 2022: What Paul Kelly, The Wiggles, the PM & more wore
Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is back for another year today, and a lot of famous faces have joined in the fun. The annual fundraising event, which encourages music fans across the country to support our music scene by purchasing a music t-shirt and wearing it with pride on social media, was launched last month with a campaign backed by the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Darren Hayes.
thebrag.com
Premiere: Gut Health produce one of the best debuts of the year on ‘Electric Party Chrome Girl’
Tone Deaf is happy to be premiering the debut EP of Melbourne’s excitable post-punk outfit Gut Health, which comes out tomorrow. Sometimes the assured touch a band displays on a debut release is confounding or confronting – how did The Strokes produce something like Is This It at the first attempt? – but with Gut Health, everything was primed for them to so audibly impress on their debut EP, Electric Party Chrome Girl.
thebrag.com
Class of 2022: powerful singer-songwriter Jess Cornelius
As we approach the end of 2022, this Tone Deaf series celebrates some of the artists from Australia, New Zealand and beyond that have impressed us this year. The music industry may be slowly returning to normal, but the past few years have been tough on musicians. The artists in this series are proof that creativity always endures, even in uncertain times.
thebrag.com
Blindsided Neighbours stars not informed about soap’s return
The announcement of the return of Neighbours should be happy one for the actors on the show. However, blindsided former-cast members have been left confused about why they weren’t informed about the revival. It’s been revealed that only four Neighbours actors – Stefan Dennis, (Paul Robinson) Alan Fletcher, (Dr...
thebrag.com
Q&A: Apple Music Up Next Local, Keelan Mak and KANADA THE LOOP
We’re excited to announce that the next two artists to be highlighted as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series are Keelan Mak and KANADA THE LOOP. Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing up and coming talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
Comments / 0