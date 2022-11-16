Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the celebrities who've come out as members of the LGBTQ+ community in 2022… First up? Model Ava Phillippe, who got candid about her sexuality during an Instagram Q&A in January 2022. When the daughter of Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe was asked "do u like boys or girls," she responded, "I'm attracted to… people!" adding, "Gender is whatever." Ava later touched on the hate she received on Instagram after coming out. "QUICK REMINDER: I can and will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts… My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/ hate speech and I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace and love."

