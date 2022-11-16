Read full article on original website
Related
herdzone.com
Marshall Basketball Non-Conference Promotional Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Marshall Athletics has announced their non-conference home basketball games promotional schedule. Coppin State (November 19) and Chicago State (November 21) will serve as Thankful Nights. Fans who bring a canned food item will get $5 off their ticket. The canned goods are being donated to the Facing Hunger Foodbank.
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Basketball Lead Wire-To-Wire in Win over Miami (OH)
OXFORD, Ohio – The Marshall University men's basketball team (2-1) defeated Miami (OH) (1-3) on a historic night from Millett Hall on Thursday night. Marshall defeated the RedHawks (1-2) 95-69, as fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey became the fourth member of the 2,000-point club in men's basketball history. Kinsey joins...
msueagles.com
Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men's Basketball
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Jerone Morton, a 6-4 guard from nearby Winchester, Ky., and George Rogers Clark High School, has signed his NLI to join the Morehead State basketball program. Morton, the No. 2 ranked player in the entire state according to Prep Hoops and Rivals, is the third announced signee in a class ranked among the top-rated in program history.
herdzone.com
Marshall Swimming and Diving Closes Out Purdue Invite
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team finished sixth at the conclusion of the Purdue Invite in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday. "What a great three days for this group," Herd swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh said. "I thought we did an exceptional job of capitalizing on our preliminary swims that put us in a position to compete and score in finals. We had the opportunity to compete against four of the top teams in the Missouri Valley and finished second among them."
Perez Enrolls at WVU
On Thursday, West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins announced St. Peter's guard Jose Perez (6'5", 220-lbs) has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester but his eligibility for the season will he determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our team,”...
Prep Football: Winfield-Hoover, Hurricane-GW rematches highlight Kanawha Valley quarterfinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The quarterfinal round of the state high school playoffs will have a familiar feel in the Kanawha Valley. Four schools from Kanawha and Putnam counties qualified for the postseason – Herbert Hoover and Winfield in Class AA along with George Washington and Hurricane in Class AAA – and all four advanced past the first round. That sets up rematches in both classes this week, with spots in the state semifinals on the line.
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Basketball Prepares for Three Games in Five Days
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (1-1) prepares for a trio of games in the next three days as it heads to Oxford, Ohio, for a contest against Miami (OH) (1-2) Thursday before returning to the Cam Henderson Center for contests against Coppin State (2-2) and Chicago State (1-2) Saturday and Monday, respectively.
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Sees Season End with Loss to Jaguars
FOLEY, Ala. – The Marshall University volleyball team (10-20) falls to the South Alabama Jaguars (17-12) in four sets, 3-1, (25-11, 22-25, 25-16, 25-12) on Thursday night in the second round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. "This is not at all how we wanted our season to...
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Survives ULM Comeback in SBC Tournament First Round
FOLEY, Ala. – The Marshall University volleyball team (10-19) survived a comeback by the ULM Warhawks (7-25) to take its 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament First Round match in five sets (25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 21-25, 15-13) in Foley, Alabama, on Wednesday. "Survive and advance is all that matters this...
herdzone.com
Seidu Goal Helps No. 9 Herd Men’s Soccer Past Elon in 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament First Round
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The No. 9 Marshall University men's soccer team (11-3-3) used a late first-half goal from sophomore Mohammed Seidu to down the Elon Phoenix (11-5-3), 1-0, on Thursday night in Elon, North Carolina, in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament. Graduate student goalkeeper...
WSAZ
Local standout signs with Marshall Softball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
herdzone.com
Hurrion, Lopicic Ranked in a Tie for 40th in Doubles by ITA
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis pairing of Sophia Hurrion and Andjela Lopicic were ranked in a tie for 40th in doubles in the November 16 rankings. The pair concluded the fall with a 2-1 record before entering the rankings for the first time this season. For the...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
herdzone.com
Marshall Swimming and Diving Finishes Day One at Purdue Invite
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team closed out day one at the Purdue Invite on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Indiana. "This group had a strong first day, knowing this is one of our weaker sessions with our event lists," Herd head coach Ian Wash said. "They walked away with 33 season-best performances, nine lifetime-best performances and one new top 10 all-time performance."
wchstv.com
Shawnee Sports Complex set to host thousands during Mountain State Cup soccer tournament
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s Shawnee Sports Complex is set to host more than 2,000 athletes from across the region in the 2022 Mountain State Cup. This weekend marks the fourth year of the soccer tournament and county officials estimate more than 5,500 visitors and spectators to be in attendance, the largest turnout in tournament history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help with greeting, ball handling and more.
Ashland, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Paul G. Blazer High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on November 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
herdzone.com
Marshall University Athletics and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university's student-athletes covering all The Thundering Herd's 18 varsity sports. This partnership creates new opportunities for Marshall student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) using the school's official trademarks and logos.
herdzone.com
Traylor named Marshall's Associate Athletic Director of Communications
HUNTINGTON – Grant Traylor has been hired as Marshall's Associate Athletic Director of Communications, Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced Thursday. Traylor, the 2021 West Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, will oversee strategic communications and media relations for Marshall's athletic department to enhance Marshall's brand on a local and national scale through innovative and creative messaging that brings fans and the community closer to teams and student-athletes.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Comments / 0