WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team finished sixth at the conclusion of the Purdue Invite in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday. "What a great three days for this group," Herd swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh said. "I thought we did an exceptional job of capitalizing on our preliminary swims that put us in a position to compete and score in finals. We had the opportunity to compete against four of the top teams in the Missouri Valley and finished second among them."

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO