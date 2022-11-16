Read full article on original website
France 24
'Vladimir, answer us': Russian soldier mothers challenge Putin
Anger and concern have built across Russia since September, when the Kremlin announced that hundreds of thousands of well-trained and well-equipped men would be conscripted and sent to the battlefield to bolster Moscow's struggling campaign in Ukraine. But chaos ensued, with widespread reports of exempted men -- the elderly or...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow probably firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, says UK
Use of ageing missiles highlights how depleted Russia’s stocks of long-range missiles are, says UK Ministry of Defence
Russia firing ageing cruise missiles because stocks are depleted, MoD suggests
Intelligence update said missiles from 1980s stripped of nuclear warheads ‘unlikely to achieve reliable effects’
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Ukraine gradually restores power
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
France 24
Azerbaijan says no to Armenian peace talks if Macron present
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said Friday he would not meet the prime minister of arch-foe Armenia as planned in Brussels next month because Yerevan demanded French leader Emmanuel Macron mediate. Azerbaijan accuses France of backing Armenia in the two countries' decades-long conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev said...
France 24
Russia amps up missile strikes in Ukraine, killing 15 in Kherson
Russian strikes on Ukraine this week have left half of Kyiv without electricity, amid cold winter temperatures. In the recently recaptured city of Kherson, 15 civilians died following Russian shelling, according to a city official. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Faced with threat from mainland China, Taiwan holds its breath
After decades of threats from mainland China, tensions over Taiwan are arguably higher than at any time since 1949. As Chinese President Xi Jinping considers the use of force to invade the island and steps up military preparations, the threat of war hangs over 23 million Taiwanese citizens. FRANCE 24's team went to Taiwan to experience first-hand how people are coping. They met citizens tempted by independence, young politicians on the campaign trail and billionaire warmonger Robert Tsao, who is spending his fortune on preparing the defence of Taiwan.
France 24
Turkish threats leave Syria Kurds in fear for symbolic city
"Daesh destroyed these buildings," the local baker said, using an acronym for Islamic State (IS) group jihadists who previously terrorised this region. That danger has passed, but now, he says: "Turkey wants to destroy the rest of the city." Since Sunday, Turkey has carried out air strikes against the semi-autonomous...
France 24
Live: Russia and Ukraine each free 50 POWs in latest prisoner swap
Moscow and Kyiv carried out the latest in a series of prisoner of war exchanges on Thursday, with both sides handing over 50 POWs. It took place as Ukrainian energy workers raced to restore power after Russian missile strikes destroyed energy infrastructure across the country, leaving millions without power. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has accused Moscow of “weaponising winter” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for urgent UN action against the Russian “formula of terror”. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
How EU-made shotgun cartridges ended up being used to repress protests in Iran
An investigation by the FRANCE 24 Observers team has found evidence that shotgun cartridges manufactured by French-Italian manufacturer Cheddite have been used in the repression of protests in Iran. Shotgun cartridges using Cheddite components have been widely used for hunting purposes in Iran since at least 2011, an apparent violation of EU sanctions that went into place that year.
France 24
The Kurds are the 'ideal scapegoat for both Turkey and Iran'
Turkey began a fresh offensive against Kurdish groups in Syria on Sunday amid a concurrent air campaign against Iraqi Kurdistan launched by the troubled Iranian regime – embattling Kurds on both sides of their border-spanning homeland. Turkey launched what it called “Operation Sword-Claw” on November 20, bombing Kurdish groups...
France 24
Macron to raise US subsidies in talks with Biden next week
France and other EU countries are increasingly alarmed that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Biden signed in August, will distort transatlantic trade to give American companies an unfair advantage. The act, designed to accelerate the US transition to a low-carbon economy, contains around $370 billion in subsidies for green...
France 24
French lawmakers to vote on bullfighting ban
Though public opinion is in favour of outlawing the practice, the bill is expected to be rejected by a majority of lawmakers who are wary about stirring up the bullfighting heartlands in the south of the country. There is also a chance that the legislation, proposed by a vegan left-wing...
France 24
EU energy ministers hold tense talks on Russian natural gas price cap
Talks are taking place in Brussels on a proposal to set the ceiling for the price of Russian natural gas at €275 per megawatt hour. The plan has come under criticism from all sides for either being too complicated, too high or unnecessary. Meanwhile, the G7's plan to cap Russian oil prices will also be discussed. Also in the show, we take a look at one of the most prestigious brands in sport, which could soon be up for sale: Manchester United.
Edwin Poots defends attempt to dilute Northern Ireland protocol bill
The former leader of the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) has defended an attempt to water down the Northern Ireland protocol bill to make it more beneficial for farmers. Edwin Poots, who led the party for a month in 2021, wrote to the UK government in July last year saying the proposed bill would mean farmers in Northern Ireland would be subject to the same subsidy rules as the rest of the UK.
France 24
EU ministers endorse new migrant plan after France-Italy tensions
European interior ministers welcomed Friday an EU plan to better coordinate the handling of migrant arrivals, after a furious row over a refugee rescue boat erupted between Italy and France. France has accused Italy of failing to respect the law of the sea by turning away the NGO vessel earlier...
France 24
Violent protests break out at China’s largest iPhone factory
Violent protests have broken out around Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in central China, as workers clashed with security personnel over pay and living conditions at the plant. In videos shared on Weibo and Twitter that AFP has verified, hundreds of workers can be seen marching on a road in daylight. Some were confronted by riot police and people in hazmat suits.
Qatar crashed out of the World Cup as hosts after two games, arguably the worst performance of any host nation in history
Qatar is only the second host nation in World Cup history to go out in the group stage after South Africa in 2010.
France 24
M23 rebels say Rwanda-DR Congo ceasefire deal does not affect them
Demonstrators march in eastern DR Congo, a day after regional leaders agreed a deal to end months of attacks by rebels. Protesters say the agreement does not address Rwanda's alleged backing of the M23 rebels. Meanwhile, the rebels themselves are saying the deal does not concern them. Also, an Algerian...
France 24
Air pollution killed 238,000 Europeans prematurely in 2020: EU watchdog
Fine particle air pollution led to 238,000 premature deaths in the European Union in 2020, the bloc's environmental watchdog said Thursday, a slight rise from the previous year. At the same time, the overall rate for EU countries in 2020 was 45 percent lower than in 2005, the agency said, noting that "if this rate of decline is maintained, the EU will reach [its] zero pollution action plan target before 2030."
