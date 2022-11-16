Talks are taking place in Brussels on a proposal to set the ceiling for the price of Russian natural gas at €275 per megawatt hour. The plan has come under criticism from all sides for either being too complicated, too high or unnecessary. Meanwhile, the G7's plan to cap Russian oil prices will also be discussed. Also in the show, we take a look at one of the most prestigious brands in sport, which could soon be up for sale: Manchester United.

2 DAYS AGO