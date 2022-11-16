Read full article on original website
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Netflix's 14 biggest TV shows of all time, including 'Stranger Things' and 'Dahmer'
Netflix's top original TV show hits of all time, based on viewing hours, include "Squid Game," "Bridgerton," and "Stranger Things."
The best Sherlock Holmes movies and TV shows, ranked
We’re going beyond elementary, dear Watson, and bringing you the full, graduated list of the absolutely ace, top-notch portrayals of Sherlock Holmes and the world of Baker Street on the screen. The deep dive into the genre pulls up way, way more movies than expected, although considering the allure and lore of Sherlock and Watson, that bit shouldn’t have been a shock after all.
The overindulgent blockbuster retelling of a legendary horror story chews on the streaming scenery
Hollywood loves nothing more than capitalizing on a bandwagon and striking while the iron is at its hottest, so there weren’t exactly many shocked faces when Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein was announced to be in development not too long after Bram Stoker’s Dracula netted $216 million at the box office and won a trio of Academy Awards, especially when Sony was backing both.
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ trailer drops to instant criticism from Black fans
Antoine Fuqua’s latest film Emancipation sees him collaborate with Will Smith on a slavery drama, with its first trailer dropping and leading to criticism for its depiction of slavery. Based on the true story of a slave known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, it sees the events which spark...
As Twitter slowly dies, several words of choice directed at Elon Musk are projected on their HQ
Twitter is going the way of the dodo if insiders and internet users are to be believed, as Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site becomes an apparent cataclysmic failure. Just in case he didn’t already know it, a tech graffiti artist has projected his failures onto the headquarters.
A mesmerizing sci-fi spectacular bends the fabric of the universe to its will on streaming
To give you an indication of just how consistent Christopher Nolan has been for two decades and change, Interstellar ranks as the second worst-reviewed entry in his entire directorial filmography on Rotten Tomatoes with a 73 percent score, putting it ahead of only Tenet at the bottom of the pile.
MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever
In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star names Riri Williams’ most important quality
Warning: Minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have stolen the show on multiple fronts in both 2022 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, but that truth is at its most palpable when the cast’s performances become part of the conversation. Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor) tangoed ferociously on both choreographic and dramatic levels while navigating complex humanity on their own. Danai Gurira’s Okoye had her development cracked wide open over the events of the film, and Angela Bassett’s captivating turn as Ramonda has sparked some Oscars questions.
How long is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water?’ What we know about the runtime
In Hollywood, there is no shortage of movies with long runtimes; a quick glance at the superhero films of late will tell you all you need to know. While long movies don’t necessarily equate to success, with the right team and the right director, it could mean the difference between a box office bomb and a worldwide blockbuster.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Soccer Football Movie’ on Netflix, a Kids’ Movie Starring Animated Versions of Some of Soccer’s Biggest Stars In a Silly Caper
Just in time for the 2022 World Cup, it’s The Soccer Football Movie on Netflix. This feature-length animated film stars some of soccer’s biggest stars, including Zlatan Imbrahimovic and Megan Rapinoe in a kid-friendly caper. Once a mad scientist steals the powers of the world’s greatest soccer players, a ragtag team of kids have to help them get them back.. THE SOCCER FOOTBALL MOVIE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: A young band of avid soccer fans is desperate to meet their heroes–Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Megan Rapinoe among them–and find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, just as...
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
‘The Santa Clauses’ leaves fans furious over one major retcon despite instant Disney Plus success
2022 might have been the year Tim Allen lost the role of Buzz Lightyear to Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans, but perhaps as a consolation prize, Disney has given him the opportunity to reprise one of his other beloved 1990s roles instead. Namely, the part of Scott Calvin, as The Santa Clauses just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, offering a nostalgic TV-sized return to the Santa Clause franchise.
The unintentionally creepy start to a failed cinematic revolution hops aboard the streaming Top 10
Performance capture is part and parcel of the filmmaking experience these days, but it’s almost always utilized in tandem with practical sets, green screens, and assorted Volume-esque soundstages. That might be because of Robert Zemeckis, who tried and failed to kick-start a cinematic revolution with The Polar Express, only for interest and enthusiasm in the experiment to peter out.
An all-star epic that’s an ‘Avengers’ movie in everything but name makes its annual streaming splash
If you were called upon to name a 2012 big budget blockbuster that featured a recognizable cast of stars inhabiting a myriad of iconic roles partnering up to do battle against a pale-skinned threat with designs on taking over the universe, then we’d feel pretty confident Rise of the Guardians wouldn’t be the first title on your lips.
A bloodthirsty historical epic mounts a ferocious dash for freedom on streaming
As South Park famously put it; “Say what you want about Mel Gibson, but the son of a bitch knows story structure”. With two Academy Awards to his name for Best Picture and Best Director, that’s been proven true, but he arguably showcased it better than ever with the thunderous Apocalypto.
Blumhouse boss blown away by the fan reaction to monstrous mega-studio announcement
Earlier this week horror fans were in a tizzy over the announcement that two horror movie heavy weights, James Wan and Jason Blum were joining forces to create one monstrous mega horror studio. Blum said he was blown away by the love from fans. The move would merge Wan’s Atomic...
A cult favorite fantasy that made $400 million and still bombed overthrows the streaming establishment
The murky world of Hollywood accounting makes it difficult to predict how high a certain movie needs to fly in order to be deemed a success, but we can safely say that 2010’s Tron: Legacy didn’t meet the threshold. The easiest way to reach that conclusion is the...
