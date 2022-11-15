Any worry about Boston College conjuring up a Notre Dame nightmare on Senior Day died early today. It might have died when Logan Diggs broke a 51-yard run to start the game. Though they held the Irish to a field goal on that first drive, it only got worse from there. They weren’t going to win on a day when the wind and cold were factors that were as important as anything either team did.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO