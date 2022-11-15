Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Recruiting Scoop | Post-Boston College
Winning may not matter quite as much as people think it does when it comes to visiting recruits, but it does matter. And it certainly matters during a blizzard. Notre Dame’s 44-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday surely made the weather a memorable experience instead of a miserable one, which probably would have come with a tight game or a loss.
Marcus Freeman Notebook | Post-Boston College
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke following the 44-0 win over Boston College. ”What a win. What a way to go out for this season at Notre Dame stadium. And, you know, we spent a lot of time last night as a team talking about what an opportunity we get to perform one more time as this team at Notre Dame stadium. It's a special place and our performance hasn't always reflected that way.
Instant Reaction | Notre Dame 44 Boston College 0
Any worry about Boston College conjuring up a Notre Dame nightmare on Senior Day died early today. It might have died when Logan Diggs broke a 51-yard run to start the game. Though they held the Irish to a field goal on that first drive, it only got worse from there. They weren’t going to win on a day when the wind and cold were factors that were as important as anything either team did.
GAME THREAD | Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame
Boston College (3-7) at No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) Notre Dame Stadium | 2:30 p.m. ET | NBC | Notre Dame -20.5 | O/U: 42.5. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule | Visit List. SENIOR DAY. It’s Senior Day at Notre Dame and emotions will run high...
Notre Dame v Boston College Running Diary
Hey folks, for my inaugural foray into the press box space, I thought I’d add some spice to the mix with a running diary of the football game. This will highlight key plays, notable moments, and general observations. Pre-game- Granted, I’m a southern California guy, so maybe my impression...
Notre Dame Run Game Dominant in South Bend Snow
Notre Dame’s ground game dominated from start to finish. Logan Diggs, who rushed for game-high 122 yards, started the game with a 51-yard run on the game’s first play and the Irish never looked back. In fact, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman knew the Irish were dominating...
Hit & Hustle | Boston College at Notre Dame Preview
ISD's Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama break down Boston College and much more in the latest Hit & Hustle. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. 2:40 - Greg poses a classic ‘Would you rather’. 13:25 - Senior Day thoughts. 30:47 - Boston College thoughts. 48:35 -...
Previewing the First Senior Day of the Freeman Era at Notre Dame
At least 25 Fighting Irish players will run out of the Notre Dame Stadium tunnel for the last time on Saturday to face Boston College. It’ll be Marcus Freeman’s first senior day as Notre Dame's head coach. The No. 18 Irish haven’t quite lived up to preseason expectations, but Freeman still feels incredibly grateful for their contributions to the program.
Notre Dame Senior Day Will Be Special for Ademilola Twins
It’s an emotional and memorable day for most athletes. A chapter is closing and while Notre Dame will have a trip to Southern Cal on the horizon, Saturday afternoon will be one for the books for the Ademilola family. Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola will play his final game inside...
ISD Intel | Behind The Scenes At Notre Dame
The major missing piece to Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting puzzle could be about to slide into place. For months, it’s been impossible to talk about the Irish’s first full recruiting cycle under Marcus Freeman without getting to the question of quarterback. While true insiders remained confident throughout,...
Goodwin Drills Game-Winner as Notre Dame Escapes Lipscomb, 66-65
Dane Goodwin was all alone as Cormac Ryan kicked the ball out to him at the top of the key. He stepped into a three-point shot with the Irish down two points in the final seconds of the game against Lipscomb and let it fly. Coach Mike Brey knew the...
