Watch this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar on Monday. City Slice Pints & Pizza is hosting a World Cup watch party on Monday, Nov. 21. The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is back for 2022 FIFA. The team participated in every world cup between 1990 to 2014, but did not qualify in 2018. This year, they are back for more. Support the team and join the watch party while enjoying pizza and libations.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO