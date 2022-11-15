Read full article on original website
tedmag.com
ABC Elects 2023 National Chair, Executive Committee
WASHINGTON — Associated Builders and Contractors announced that Milton Graugnard, executive vice president, Cajun Industries LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was elected the 2023 ABC national chair at a board of directors meeting held in conjunction with the association’s annual Leadership Institute in Coronado, California. “Leading ABC in its...
tedmag.com
NEMA Announces New Board Members and Officers
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) announced this week that Rich Stinson, President and CEO at Southwire, has been named Chair of its Board of Governors. Beth Wozniak, CEO at nVent, will serve as the Board’s new Vice-Chair and Brian Brickhouse, President, Americas Region, Electrical Sector at Eaton, will serve as Treasurer.
tedmag.com
2022 30 Under 35 Profile: Jacob Gerstenberg
Jacob joined NorthEast Electrical in August 2020 in the Sonepar Sales & Operations Development Program (SODP) after graduating from Boston University with a degree in Business Administration & Management with a triple concentration in Operations Management, Information Systems, and Retailing. Through the SODP Jacob rotated through the warehouse, counter sales, inside and outside sales, project management and quotations, and digital tools before landing in the purchasing department in May 2021.
tedmag.com
Sonepar Awarded GEEIS Certification
Sonepar announced that the Group has obtained Gender Equality for European & International Standard (GEEIS) certification for the next four years. GEEIS is an international standard enabling the development of a common culture in gender equality and diversity in the workplace. Therefore, it serves as a benchmark in the field of professional equality, recognizing all of the actions taken by Sonepar over the past few years.
