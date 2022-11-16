College Football Playoff rankings released after Week 11
The College Football Playoff rankings have been released following Week 11. The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 with only two weeks to go in the regular season.
Week 11 proved to be another exciting weekend of college football. The top contenders — Georgia,
, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan — took care of business.
LSU clinched its spot in the SEC championship, where it will meet Georgia on Dec. 3. Meanwhile, Alabama’s title hopes may be done but the Tide rebounded with a big win at Ole Miss.
The biggest news of the day, though, came when Washington took down Oregon in a thrilling game, killing the Ducks’ playoff dreams. The Huskies improve to 8-2 on the year.
College Football Playoff rankings, plus national title odds for top contenders (courtesy of BetMGM), after Week 11:
25
Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)
24
NC State Wolfpack (7-3)
23
Oregon State Beavers (7-3)
22
Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)
21
Tulane Green Wave (8-2)
20
UCF Knights (8-2)
19
Florida State Seminoles (7-3)
18
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
17
Washington Huskies (8-2)
16
UCLA Bruins (8-2)
15
Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)
14
Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)
13
North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)
12
Oregon Ducks (8-2)
11
Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)
10
Utah Utes (8-2)
Week 11: Beat Stanford, 42-7
National title odds: +10,000
9
Clemson Tigers (9-1)
Week 11: Beat Louisville, 31-16 (Clemson Wire)
National title odds: +8,000
8
Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)
Week 11: Beat Ole Miss, 30-24
National title odds: +4,000
7
USC Trojans (9-1)
Week 11: Beat Colorado, 55-17 (Trojans Wire)
National title odds: +5,000
6
LSU Tigers (8-2)
Week 11: Beat Arkansas, 13-10
National title odds: +5,000
5
Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)
Week 11: Beat Missouri, 66-24
National title odds: +1,400
4
TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)
Week 11: Beat Texas, 17-10
National title odds: +5,000
3
Michigan Wolverines (10-0)
Week 11: Beat Nebraska, 34-3
National title odds: +800
2
Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)
Week 11: Beat Indiana, 56-14
National title odds: +225
1
Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)
Week 11: Beat Mississippi State, 45-19
National title odds: -105
