College Football Playoff rankings released after Week 11

The College Football Playoff rankings have been released following Week 11. The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 with only two weeks to go in the regular season.

Week 11 proved to be another exciting weekend of college football. The top contenders — Georgia,

, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan — took care of business.

LSU clinched its spot in the SEC championship, where it will meet Georgia on Dec. 3. Meanwhile, Alabama’s title hopes may be done but the Tide rebounded with a big win at Ole Miss.

The biggest news of the day, though, came when Washington took down Oregon in a thrilling game, killing the Ducks’ playoff dreams. The Huskies improve to 8-2 on the year.

College Football Playoff rankings, plus national title odds for top contenders (courtesy of BetMGM), after Week 11:

25

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)

Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

24

NC State Wolfpack (7-3)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

23

Oregon State Beavers (7-3)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

22

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

21

Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

20

UCF Knights (8-2)

Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

19

Florida State Seminoles (7-3)

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

18

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

17

Washington Huskies (8-2)

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

16

UCLA Bruins (8-2)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

15

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

14

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

13

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

12

Oregon Ducks (8-2)

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

11

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

10

Utah Utes (8-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Stanford, 42-7

National title odds: +10,000

9

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

Syndication: The Greenville News

Week 11: Beat Louisville, 31-16 (Clemson Wire)

National title odds: +8,000

8

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Ole Miss, 30-24

National title odds: +4,000

7

USC Trojans (9-1)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Week 11: Beat Colorado, 55-17 (Trojans Wire)

National title odds: +5,000

6

LSU Tigers (8-2)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Arkansas, 13-10

National title odds: +5,000

5

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Missouri, 66-24

National title odds: +1,400

4

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Week 11: Beat Texas, 17-10

National title odds: +5,000

3

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Nebraska, 34-3

National title odds: +800

2

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Week 11: Beat Indiana, 56-14

National title odds: +225

1

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Mississippi State, 45-19

National title odds: -105

