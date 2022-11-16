ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff rankings released after Week 11

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The College Football Playoff rankings have been released following Week 11. The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 with only two weeks to go in the regular season.

Week 11 proved to be another exciting weekend of college football. The top contenders — Georgia,

, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan — took care of business.

LSU clinched its spot in the SEC championship, where it will meet Georgia on Dec. 3. Meanwhile, Alabama’s title hopes may be done but the Tide rebounded with a big win at Ole Miss.

The biggest news of the day, though, came when Washington took down Oregon in a thrilling game, killing the Ducks’ playoff dreams. The Huskies improve to 8-2 on the year.

College Football Playoff rankings, plus national title odds for top contenders (courtesy of BetMGM), after Week 11:

25

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icYVb_0jCSMlbD00
Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

24

NC State Wolfpack (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGfnj_0jCSMlbD00
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

23

Oregon State Beavers (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOCNZ_0jCSMlbD00
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

22

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eT6KH_0jCSMlbD00
Syndication: The Oklahoman

21

Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFKmn_0jCSMlbD00
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

20

UCF Knights (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3berMb_0jCSMlbD00
Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

19

Florida State Seminoles (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iy1T_0jCSMlbD00
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

18

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSRtp_0jCSMlbD00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

17

Washington Huskies (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zT0PT_0jCSMlbD00
Tom Hauck/Getty Images

16

UCLA Bruins (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uE47Y_0jCSMlbD00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

15

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipbwe_0jCSMlbD00
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

14

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VCGY_0jCSMlbD00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

13

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiIJl_0jCSMlbD00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

12

Oregon Ducks (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3896wa_0jCSMlbD00
Tom Hauck/Getty Images

11

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIO20_0jCSMlbD00
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

10

Utah Utes (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V543Z_0jCSMlbD00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Stanford, 42-7

National title odds: +10,000

9

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLjM1_0jCSMlbD00
Syndication: The Greenville News

Week 11: Beat Louisville, 31-16 (Clemson Wire)

National title odds: +8,000

8

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8AaH_0jCSMlbD00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Ole Miss, 30-24

National title odds: +4,000

7

USC Trojans (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtN5t_0jCSMlbD00
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Week 11: Beat Colorado, 55-17 (Trojans Wire)

National title odds: +5,000

6

LSU Tigers (8-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ajmz_0jCSMlbD00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Arkansas, 13-10

National title odds: +5,000

5

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4lzA_0jCSMlbD00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Missouri, 66-24

National title odds: +1,400

4

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwrzT_0jCSMlbD00
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Week 11: Beat Texas, 17-10

National title odds: +5,000

3

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhFmU_0jCSMlbD00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Nebraska, 34-3

National title odds: +800

2

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqqSq_0jCSMlbD00
Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Week 11: Beat Indiana, 56-14

National title odds: +225

1

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrYqv_0jCSMlbD00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Beat Mississippi State, 45-19

National title odds: -105

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

