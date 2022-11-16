Read full article on original website
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
GOP celebrates slim House majority, return to power in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Lacking votes to codify abortion rights, Senate to vote on marriage equality
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia....
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one...
🎥 Biden, China's Xi talk Russia, nuclear weapons in 3-hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations' resolve. (Click below to watch President Biden's news conference) In meetings...
Student debt cancellation battle may go to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government took steps Thursday to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services by assigning them to shelters in states that still allow the procedure. Pregnant migrants under 18 who want...
Same-sex marriage faces test vote in the Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it's unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund
Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations' carbon pollution
Biden's student loan debt relief website shut down
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has discontinued accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked the plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by Kansas and five other states challenging it.
Virginia cancer survivor advocates in Washington
VIRGINIA—Kathy Merkel has endured breast cancer and the deaths of beloved family members. Still, she smiles and is a proud advocate for cancer legislation. Merkel tells in her own words her story of surviving breast cancer and of going to Washington D.C. as a delegate to the American Cancer Society’s leadership conference. “Now 16 years after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast cancer, three months of chemotherapy, a biopsy, lumpectomy in 2007, and 25-30 radiation treatments, I’ve emerged as another person—a true survivor.” ...
Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON (AP) —Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all...
Russia refused to take US phone call after Poland missile strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Wednesday that he tried to reach out to his Russian counterpart in the aftermath of the missile explosions in Poland, but wasn't able to get through. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said his staff...
