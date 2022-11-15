Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
disneyfoodblog.com
You Have to See the Crowds in Disney World Today to Believe Them
The holidays aren’t the only things picking up in Disney World right now!. We’ve continued to watch holiday decorations and touches pop-up across Disney World and now we’re seeing more of the holiday crowds start to come to the parks. Not only do the holidays draw people to the parks, but there was also the runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon which brought LOTS of runners to Disney World! But today, after the race weekend has ended, the crowds were even bigger and you’ve gotta see them to believe them.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com
Your Guide to Costco Black Friday Deals
If you’re looking for Black Friday deals, you’re in the right place!. All kinds of Black Friday deals have already arrived or special early deals are now available. That’s right folks, the time to shop (or at least prepare those shopping lists) is NOW. We’ve got a running list of Black Friday toy deals and a page full of information about EVERY Disney Black Friday deal, covering everything from Target to Amazon. But now we’re taking a special look at the deals you can score at Costco!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com
Where to Find Every New Holiday Themed Popcorn Bucket at the Disney Parks
Yesterday, on November 11, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort made all their popcorn buckets available to Guests, so let’s go over each holiday popcorn bucket offered at the Disney Parks and where to find them!. First off is the Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket, of COURSE! Not...
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
disneyfoodblog.com
3 BIG Disney Ticket and Hotel Deals Announced for U.S. Military Members
It’s hard to believe it, but 2023 is just around the corner!. If you want to visit Disney World in 2023, there are a lot of things to consider including price of tickets, crowd levels, cheapest times to fly, and more. One of the most important things to remember is to check for deals when booking tickets and hotels. And if you are a U.S. Military member, there are some new deals to use on a 2023 trip!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms
Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022, Park-Specific 1-Day 1-Park Ticket Prices Incoming, Guest Jumps Out of Vehicle at Spaceship Earth, & More: Daily Recap (11/15/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Pool CLOSURE Announced for a Disney World Hotel
Disney World is constantly under construction. Whether it’s new attractions being created, things being refurbished, or entire parks being transformed, something is always underway. Hotel pools also undergo regular refurbishments and maintenance. With that being said, Disney just announced that a pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside...
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET To Saving on Disney’s New Loungefly Backpack and Minnie Ears
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. You won’t be hard to spot in a crowd with Disney’s new ears, Loungefly backpack, and Spirit Jersey!. We’ve seen a lot of merchandise news from Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where to Find Disney Black Friday Deals Online Right Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s time to start working on your holiday shopping lists!. Gone are the days of a single Black Friday sale. Instead, retailers are offering deals all month long.
How Much Does It Cost To Get Into Disney World? Prices Will Spike (Again!) Very Soon
Disney World is hitting parents where it hurts. The company recently announced the second round of price increases this year alone that will squeeze the wallets of already strapped parents. The price hike is the second this year, per CNN — noting that the happiest place on Earth did raise prices in February of 2022 at its Orlando location. Here’s what you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a FREE Coffee Upgrade in Disney World Today ONLY
November 18th is a VERY special holiday…do you know what it is?. Did the photo help? It’s Mickey Mouse’s birthday! In 2022 the main mouse turns 94 (WOW he looks good for his age!) and besides celebrating with special hidden Mickeys and all the Mickey-shaped treats, you can grab a special offer at Joffrey’s.
Comments / 0