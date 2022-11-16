MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The owners of Old Fisherman’s Grotto and The Fish Hopper have teamed up with The Salvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula to provide needy families with Thanksgiving dinners. They are raising money to buy turkeys and hams for families in need. The goal in 2022 is to donate 3,000 turkeys and hams. You can donate The post Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO