Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KSBW.com
Handcar tours in Marina make return Thanksgiving weekend
MARINA, Calif. — Handcar tours will officially make its return as they will have an grand opening event set for Thanksgiving weekend. The tours are held by a Southern California family who re-designed old-school handcars and brought them to under used train track in Marina. Video Player: New handcar...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Moonscoops Double Trouble
November 18, 2022 – There are a number of striking—and colorful—elements to Marina’s new Moonscoops Ice Creamery, including maybe the most insane milkshake known to man. It’s the neon pink sign that hits first, and presents a good place to start, because it hints at how...
KSBW.com
Watsonville school gets state of the art kitchen, fresh garden for students
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Starlight Elementary students in Watsonville have a new garden and kitchen. The project was a collaboration through the celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse Foundation called, Emeril's Culinary Garden And Teaching Kitchen, the Pajaro Valley Unified school district and the Life Lab nonprofit organization. Life Lab has...
KSBW.com
Ice Skating by the Bay to reopen in Monterey soon
SALINAS, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey in November. The rink, located in Custom House Plaza, will open on Nov. 25 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for kids 12 years old or younger. There is also a season pass option which sells for $225.
KSBW.com
Birders flock to Santa Cruz to spot rare Red Footed Booby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A rare red-footed booby was spotted at the Santa Cruz Wharf. The tropical bird rarely migrated this far, leaving many in awe that it is here on the Central Coast. “We only expect to see them in places like Hawaii and Baja California is probably...
Unsheltered in Santa Cruz: A deep dive into outreach at the Benchlands
On a bright, sunny morning in late October, Melody stood protectively next to a small cart neatly packed with her belongings, contemplating the day’s most pressing question — where she would sleep that night. Melody, who has been living unhoused since she was 13, is one of an estimated 1,774 individuals who currently live unsheltered in parks, streets, vehicles and other places not meant for habitation in Santa Cruz County, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count.
ediblemontereybay.com
Ivéta 545 Opens in Downtown Santa Cruz
November 15, 2022 – One would think the Bilanko family’s success with their Ivéta cafés on the Westside of Santa Cruz and at the Graduate Student Commons at UC Santa Cruz, as well as manufacturing their award-winning baking mixes, would keep the family in the dough. But they’ve recently opened a third eatery in Santa Cruz on lower Pacific Avenue.
KSBW.com
Construction for Love's Travel Stop in Salinas underway
SALINAS, Calif. — Love's Travel Stops has begun construction on a new gas station and convenience store in Salinas. Video Player: New Love's travel center proposed for Salinas (2018) The station will be located off northbound Highway 101 at the Airport Boulevard exit. According to the company, the Salinas...
Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The owners of Old Fisherman’s Grotto and The Fish Hopper have teamed up with The Salvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula to provide needy families with Thanksgiving dinners. They are raising money to buy turkeys and hams for families in need. The goal in 2022 is to donate 3,000 turkeys and hams. You can donate The post Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal appeared first on KION546.
myscottsvalley.com
Restoration of Watsonville Castro Adobe Complete
Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks today announced the restoration of the Castro Adobe is complete, 20 years after State Parks took ownership of the historic property and began a collaborative effort to preserve and restore the historic adobe. A new video celebrates the tremendous accomplishment, highlighting the work of...
'Our small, small token of gratitude': Breaking ground on Aptos park's Gutzwiller memorial
Family and friends of slain Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller were on hand Monday as officials broke ground on a memorial to the deputy gunned down in 2020 at Willowbrook County Park in Aptos.
KSBW.com
Red ribbon cut as Phil’s Fish Market reopens in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — On Monday, Phil’s Fish Market had a grand opening for its new location on Merritt Street, in Castroville. The original location had been in Moss landing for more than 20 years but had to close after the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease due to an expansion project.
KSBW.com
O'Neill Cold Water Classic returns to Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After a seven year hiatus, the O'Neill Cold Water Classic surf competition was back in Santa Cruz on Tuesday, with surfing hall of famer, and Santa Cruz local, Peter Mel as the announcer. "Now having world class competitive surfing back once again, it's incredible, it...
'These guys are legit': Could the best Santa Cruz-centric surf film ever made be quietly in the works?
Ten years after Hollywood gave us "Chasing Mavericks," based on an iconic young Santa Cruz surfer, Jay Moriarity, who overcame odds and died too soon, there is another Santa Cruz-based surf film percolating. Because of the star power involved in its conception by the acclaimed filmmakers of "Nomadland," and the fact that filming could begin soon, the anticipation is palpable.
Red Cross helps 30 displaced in Watsonville explosion fire
WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- 103 Beach Street looked different on Wednesday. Tuesday night's fire displaced 30 people, and don’t have the same luck of insurance as the businesses below them. The Red Cross made sure to step in to give some help. Disaster Manager Patsy Gasca explains how they responded to the fire. Read more: Two injured The post Red Cross helps 30 displaced in Watsonville explosion fire appeared first on KION546.
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
KSBW.com
Hollister high students raise funds for former teacher battling cancer
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Every year the students at Hollister High School raise money for a deserving community member, and this year the cause hits a little closer to home. The Hollister High School Associated Student Body (ASB) is donating the funds to a former teacher battling a rare form of cancer.
montereycountyweekly.com
As American expansion exerted pressure ever westward, Monterey County became a scene in the crossfire.
LIKE PHEIDIPPIDES, THE LEGENDARY MESSENGER RUNNING FROM MARATHON TO ATHENS, Tom Hill sets out from the Salinas Valley toward Monterey to share urgent news from the battlefield. Except Hill is not on foot – he’s astride a horse – and must pass through enemy lines to get there.
pajaronian.com
Hernandez, Parker will likely win key seats
WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez and Ari Parker have established large leads on their respective competitors and will likely capture key political seats in South County, updated results released Wednesday by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department show. Hernandez, a former Watsonville mayor and current member of the Cabrillo College governing board,...
Joby Aviation purchases huge former Plantronics headquarters building in Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz-based electric air taxi vehicle company has entered an agreement to purchase the headquarters building of telecommunications company Poly, previously known as Plantronics.
