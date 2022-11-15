Read full article on original website
‘Record’ carbon output for buildings and construction
Buildings and construction set an unwanted new record in 2021 for carbon output, according to a new report from the UN Environment Programme. The report revealed that construction activities rebounded in 2021 to pre-pandemic levels in most major economies, alongside more energy-intensive use of buildings as workplaces reopened. More emerging economies also increased their use of fossil fuel gases in buildings. In 2020 emissions from buildings reduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rapid growth fuels Sinoboom BV expansion
Europe-based access equipment manufacturer Sinoboom BV has announced a major expansion of both its sales team and network operations, following two and half years of rapid growth. The company, which is aiming to sustain and build on this growth over the coming years, has appointed newly established firm EG Equipment...
We’re ‘not very good’ at infrastructure, says UK government
In his Autumn Statement, the UK’s chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, announced that spending on the country’s largest rail and energy projects would be maintained. He said, “When looking for cuts, capital is sometimes seen as an easy option, but doing so limits not our budgets but our future.” He went on to say that nothing would be cut from the government’s capital budgets.
