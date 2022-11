UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Berrick JeanLouis scored 23 points as Iona beat Vermont 71-50 on Friday night. JeanLouis added five rebounds for the Gaels (2-1). Daniss Jenkins scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

