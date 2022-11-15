MEDINA, Ohio — After 50 years in newspapers across America, the journey Tom Batiuk calls a "wonderful odyssey" is coming to an end. The Northeast Ohio native Batiuk announced he will be retiring his long-running "Funky Winkerbean" comic strip at the conclusion of 2022. The 75-year-old made the news official with a post on his website, writing that "nothing goes on for infinity."

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO