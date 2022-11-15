Read full article on original website
Related
WTOL-TV
Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
WTOL-TV
'Nothing goes on for infinity': Ohio native Tom Batiuk to retire 'Funky Winkerbean' comic strip at year's end
MEDINA, Ohio — After 50 years in newspapers across America, the journey Tom Batiuk calls a "wonderful odyssey" is coming to an end. The Northeast Ohio native Batiuk announced he will be retiring his long-running "Funky Winkerbean" comic strip at the conclusion of 2022. The 75-year-old made the news official with a post on his website, writing that "nothing goes on for infinity."
WTOL-TV
'A lot of blessings in a time of darkness': Family loses everything in home explosion, credit fate for being unharmed
Some believe that "everything happens for a reason." A Michigan family believes their lives were spared, simply because they weren't home when they normally would be.
WTOL-TV
SNAP customers can now get free home delivery from Meijer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Meijer wants to give back this holiday season. To do that, the grocery chain is offering free grocery delivery for all their SNAP customers. All that qualifying customers need to do is visit Meijer.com/ebt-snap to create an account, or sign in. Then, add an EBT card as the payment method.
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Is climate change affecting November snowfall?
TOLEDO, Ohio — The first snow of the season fell across much of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan this week. November often brings wet snow that melts quickly. As the season transitions from autumn to winter, these light snowfalls are a reminder of what's to come. But is climate...
Comments / 0