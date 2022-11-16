Read full article on original website
Pirate seniors will be leaving ECU in a much better place than they found it
There won’t be a conference championship for East Carolina’s senior class to celebrate, but the ECU players who take the field for the final time on Saturday for the game against Houston will leave Greenville as champions in the hearts of much of Pirate Nation. When a large...
Family affair: While ECU’s Ahlers throws, runs TDs, dad watching, calling it all
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If football is their business, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is the office for the Ahlers family. For Holton, his arm and legs are his tools. For his dad, Morgan, it’s his voice as he calls the moments during East Carolina University’s football games. ‘Touchdown, Pirates.’ Touchdown for the Ahlers family. Morgan has been […]
Pirates blow past High Point in OT in front of record crowd
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Powered by a three-point barrage from Jayla Hearp and a second-half takeover by Danae McNeal, the East Carolina women’s basketball team took down the High Point Panthers 65-54 in overtime in front of a record-breaking crowd. The Pirates got out of the gate strong in the game, running out to an 18-6 […]
Greenville, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greenville. The North Pitt High School basketball team will have a game with J.H. Rose High School on November 18, 2022, 13:30:00. The North Pitt High School basketball team will have a game with J.H. Rose High School on November 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
Farmville child with autism helps start basketball program
FARMVILLE, N.C. — A kid in Farmville is inspiring many. Xzavier “Ziggy” Williams is a 12-year-old with autism. He was diagnosed when he was 3. He has faced many challenges and one, in particular, has touched the community. Ziggy tried out for his school’s basketball team and didn’t make it. While some would be upset, […]
Tarboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Riverside High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCCC Foundation announces scholarship recipients
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Registration is open for Spring 2023 courses starting in January and traditional students have a chance to win $1000 in bookstore credits if they register during the Early Registration period ending on November 30. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023.
News Leader
General Lejeune and his camp
If you have had your television on during the last few weeks, you’ve seen the ads about compensation for people on or near Camp Lejeune and its burn pits. After watching these ads for a couple of weeks, I began to wonder about this camp and the man whose name it bears.
WITN
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
Jacksonville’s annual WinterFest coming up
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — WinterFest is back in Jacksonville at Riverwalk Crossing Park. The festival includes three days of free holiday fun and unique gift finds at their Artisan Market which will be there on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, December 3, there is much to do. Santa will arrive at 1 p.m. and will be […]
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
WITN
‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin
On cold days during the fall, snuggling up to a cute cat or two could be the trick to keeping you warm!. TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run.
WITN
OFFICIAL: Reeder wins Pitt County state House race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -- It’s official, Dr. Tim Reeder has won that close state House race in Pitt County. Incumbent Rep. Brian Farkas decided not to concede the race as unofficial election night results showed him losing by just 462 votes. After absentee, provisional and mail-in ballots were counted...
WITN
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
WITN
Greenville community reacts to red light camera program ending
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville community is speaking out as the city’s red light camera program is coming to an end. “I think they’re the worst things ever, especially because the lights in Greenville last like three seconds so if you’re trying to turn left or something on a green arrow, you really don’t have any time to go so if you try to make the yellow, you get a red-light ticket,” Greenville resident Jaidyn Haswell said.
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
WITN
Winterville police looking for breaking and entering suspects
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for help identifying suspects in a breaking and entering that happened last Friday. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at 10:32 p.m. at 226 Forlines Road. Officers are not sure if anything was stolen. Anyone with information about this case is asked...
