The Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings are out

By Isaiah Hole
 3 days ago
Unlike last week, there’s really no debate about the very top of the College Football Playoff rankings, as the top teams all won. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee, and Alabama all won. The big losers, however, came in the Pac-12, as UCLA was upset by Arizona, while Oregon was upset by Washington.

So, when the College Football Playoff committee met, the questions were more of how far to drop those teams rather than rearrange the whole shebang.

On Tuesday evening, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed, the third iteration of the 2022 season. Here is the latest as the committee sees it.

