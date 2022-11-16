The Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings are out

Unlike last week, there’s really no debate about the very top of the College Football Playoff rankings, as the top teams all won. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee, and Alabama all won. The big losers, however, came in the Pac-12, as UCLA was upset by Arizona, while Oregon was upset by Washington.

So, when the College Football Playoff committee met, the questions were more of how far to drop those teams rather than rearrange the whole shebang.

On Tuesday evening, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed, the third iteration of the 2022 season. Here is the latest as the committee sees it.

Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Register Guard

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch