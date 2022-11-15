ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz's brother struck by hit-and-run driver

A Branford man is facing charges after police say he hit a cyclist in Guilford and took off. That cyclist left seriously injured is Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz's brother, John Bysiewicz. Police say they found the driver, R. Neal Stom, at his home. He was arrested and posted bond. "My...
GUILFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Ambulance overturned at Union County toll plaza

An ambulance overturned at the Union County toll plaza, police say. The incident occurred when the driver lost directional control in the E-ZPass lane while transporting a teenage patient, authorities say. The driver sustained a head injury, according to authorities. Both the driver and the teenager are being treated at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy