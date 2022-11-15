Read full article on original website
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Brentwood school board cautions against rumors after high school principal placed on leave
The district has not spoken on the move involving John Callan.
State orders school districts to retire Native American team names, mascots or risk loss of funding
At least two school districts in the Hudson Valley are out of compliance.
Basketball pro joins Bronx school for new gymnasium revamp
A Bronx middle school’s gym renovation proved to be a slam dunk for students, as they were joined by professional basketball player and actor Brawley Chisholm.
News 12
New Rochelle High School alum remembered as 'huge part' of community
A beloved member of the New Rochelle High School class of 2020 was laid to rest Friday. Aaron Xavier Davis is described by the school district as being "a huge part of the theater community and beloved by students and teachers alike." He passed away on Nov. 9. Services were...
North Salem judge disciplined for supporting couple applying for pistol permits
A North Salem town justice is being disciplined for trying to use his status as a judge to get his neighbors a pistol license.
Petition calls for resignation of a Valley Stream village trustee over text messages sent to resident
Screenshots of the messages sent by trustee Vincent Grasso to 21-year-old Amil Virani show him calling Virani "special ed," and saying he should go back to his coloring books.
News 12
Newburgh military father surprises 5-year-old daughter with visit at school
A Newburgh kindergartener got a sweet surprise when her father, who’s in the military, showed up at her school after being away for months. Gia Rios, 5, had no idea her father, Nelson, was home when he surprised her at Gidney Avenue Memorial School late last month. The district...
Friday Night Football: Don Bosco Prep defeats Seton Hall Prep to advance to state semifinals
It's Friday night and New Jersey's high school football teams are battling it out on the gridiron.
News 12
Huntington man who attacked LIRR conductor receives first-ever ban from MTA
The first court-ordered transit ban in MTA history was executed in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Friday. Huntington native Michael Harewood pleaded guilty this week to sexually attacking a Long Island Rail Road conductor. Harewood is now banned from using the train until 2025. An order of protection has also...
NYPD officer files lawsuit aimed at changing Nassau County police hiring process
Jhisaiah Myers dreamed of becoming a Nassau County police officer but says after passing the test and beginning the hiring process he was denied because of old traffic tickets. Myers eventually became an NYPD officer instead.
News 12
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz's brother struck by hit-and-run driver
A Branford man is facing charges after police say he hit a cyclist in Guilford and took off. That cyclist left seriously injured is Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz's brother, John Bysiewicz. Police say they found the driver, R. Neal Stom, at his home. He was arrested and posted bond. "My...
Neighbors: Elderly woman killed in Orange County fire
The fire started at 52 Country Club Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to neighbors.
Police: Suspect who shot Naugatuck officer in Waterbury arrested
Jason Perez faces several charges, including assault in the first degree.
Jersey Proud: NJ native could be starting goalkeeper in World Cup
A New Jersey native could be the starting goalkeeper for Team USA when the World Cup begins.
News 12
Police: Ambulance overturned at Union County toll plaza
An ambulance overturned at the Union County toll plaza, police say. The incident occurred when the driver lost directional control in the E-ZPass lane while transporting a teenage patient, authorities say. The driver sustained a head injury, according to authorities. Both the driver and the teenager are being treated at...
Public's help sought in finding missing New Rochelle man
Christopher Corcoran was last seen leaving his residence on Wednesday just after 12 a.m.
St. Mark's Day Care Center in Bridgeport to be closed today
The St. Mark's Day Care Center on Newfield Avenue in Bridgeport will be closed Friday.
New Rochelle first responders rescue injured workers 2 times in 2 days
Trouble struck twice for the same New Rochelle construction site within three days.
New Rochelle day care center offers peace of mind to parents 24 hours a day
Deloris Hogan started taking care of children 37 years ago after one mother really needed her help.
School lockdown lifted in Asbury Park after woman reports threatening individual in area
Police are investigating reports that a suspicious person on a bike made threatening remarks involving a weapon in Asbury Park.
