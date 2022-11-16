ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 12 top 25 game

Week 12 isn't boasting quite as many ranked matchups as we've come to expect at this point in the season, but it will have some strong action all the same. For starters, it's Rivalry Week in the Big 12 and the Pac-12, with a few intrastate showdowns looming. No. 22 Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to play Oklahoma, No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA are squaring off in The Crosstown Rivalry in Rose Bowl Stadium, and No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon will battle it out in a huge game between two teams who are 6-1 in conference play.
Penn State basketball suffers first loss to Virginia Tech in Charleston Classic

Well, it was bound to happen sooner or later, but the Penn State men’s basketball team took its first loss of the season on Friday. Penn State battled back in the second half against Virginia Tech in the second round of the Shiners Children’s Charleston Classic on Friday afternoon but could not quite pull itself out of the hole it dug before halftime. Penn State lost to the Hokies by a score of 61-59. Virginia Tech outpaced Penn State from the start of the game and built a 16-point lead, which provided the Nittany Lions with their first real dose of...
NC State football stalking case: Former player arrested for alleged threats to coach Dave Doeren

Former NC State defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli has been arrested and charged with stalking and issuing threats to coach Dave Doeren. According to the News and Observer, Boletepeli sent a tweet in November, saying "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest." It was reported he was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats. WRAL reported Boletepeli was also charged with resisting a public officer.
What is replay assist? Rule change helped officials get call right on Austin Hooper TD in Titans vs. Packers

Everybody needs a little help sometimes. Even NFL referees. On the first play of the fourth quarter in Thursday's Titans vs. Packers game, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill fired a pass into the end zone for tight end Austin Hooper. Hooper came down with the ball but then had it ripped away by Green Bay safety Rudy Ford, who got up and briefly ran down the sideline.
Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field

NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
