gojsutigers.com
Bowling Posts Three Wins In Day One At Alabama State
The Jackson State University bowling team posted three wins on day one of the ISTAP Tournament sponsored by Alabama St. After losing opening matches to Tusculum (863-850) and UAB (990-727), Jackson State found its groove on the lanes in Friday's Baker format. The Lady Tigers won over Grambling (836-675), Florida...
gojsutigers.com
Volleyball Set to Open 2022 SWAC Tournament
HOUSTON, Texas| The Jackson State volleyball team is set to compete in the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Volleyball Tournament Nov. 18-20 at H&PE Arena. JSU will face #5 seed Texas Southern in its first match Friday at 1:30 p.m. Jackson State (12-16, 11-5 SWAC) enters the tournament as the...
gojsutigers.com
Tigers Torch Louisiana in WNIT Finale
LUBBOCK, Texas| The Jackson State women's basketball team closed out the WNIT cruising past Louisiana-Lafayette in a 70-41 victory Wednesday evening at United Supermarkets Arena. Daja Woodard led the Tigers with nine points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Hayleigh Breland added nine points and two steals off of...
Alcorn Looks to Snap JSU’s Winning Streak
LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn versus Jackson State always brings out the dramatics on and off the field. This year the Braves have struggled for parts of the season, but a win over the Tigers would put that all behind them. In recent years ASU has dominated the series, but they will be heavy underdogs taking […]
Officials respond to Deion Sanders comments about south Alabama stadium
Game officials said more than 30,000 people attended the Gulf Coast Challenge, but Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders said the game was not a win.
WTOK-TV
JSU standout accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State defensive standout accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Monday. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious event for graduating seniors to display their talent in organized practices and a game in front of NFL scouts upon graduation and completion of college football season.
Clinton, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Starkville High School football team will have a game with Clinton High School on November 17, 2022, 22:00:00.
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Madison County Journal
Rosa Scott’s first principal honored with birthday bash
MADISON — Henry Thornton “H.T.” Drake, Rosa Scott’s first principal, was celebrated on Sunday on the occasion of his 100th birthday. The celebration was “high energy” and filled with many different people from various phases of her father’s life, said Denise D. Drake, his daughter.
WLBT
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
WAPT
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
Madison County Journal
Revell Ace Hardware renovating Madison Ace store
MADISON — The Madison Ace Hardware store here on Highway 51 is becoming Revell Ace Hardware’s eighth location soon. Madison alderman approved the renovation and remodeling plans during their Nov. 15 meeting with a unanimous vote. Joe Rooks, one of the owners of Revell Ace Hardware, said the...
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Teen injured after shooting on Bowman Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and injured on Bowman Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened Monday, November 14 around 7:45 p.m. Officers were called out to the scene and found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the hand and thigh. The teen was taken to Merit […]
