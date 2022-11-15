ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Bonnie Jane Park Seegmiller

Bonnie Jane Park Seegmiller, resident of Menan, Idaho, died on Thursday, Nov 17 at the age of 73 years. Bonnie was born March 6, 1949 in Shelley Idaho to Ardella Laird and William Park. She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Education in 1987 from Brigham Young University. Bonnie...
MENAN, ID
Emma Ann Ashton

Emma Ann Ashton, 81, passed away peacefully, at her home, on November 12, 2022. She was born August 4, 1941 to Dean Jabez Ritchie and Blanche Ann Johnson Ritchie in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Emma married Michael Burrell Ashton on February 16, 1962. She then went to beauty school becoming a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Amateur boxing matches coming to Upper Valley this weekend

REXBURG — After a long absence, amateur boxing returns to Rexburg this weekend. The Hacienda Event Center will be the site for the 2022 K.C. Gate City Thanksgiving Invitational. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will feature 18 bouts matching fighters from ages 8 to 30.
REXBURG, ID
City of Blackfoot boil advisory has been lifted

BLACKFOOT— A boil advisory that’s been in place since last week in Blackfoot has now been lifted. In a news release on Friday, city of Blackfoot officials wrote they had been authorized by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to lift the boil order. The boil order went...
BLACKFOOT, ID
The Clairvoyants to perform in eastern Idaho

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce The Clairvoyants performing live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023. After performing in over 100 sold-out casinos throughout North America, touring worldwide, and currently headlining at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, The Clairvoyants are kicking off a brand new interactive live show. In addition to never before seen tricks, The Clairvoyants Experience will feature the duo’s dog, Mr. Koni Hundini as part of the show. Audiences will be involved throughout the show and will experience the magic in their minds and hands.
FORT HALL, ID
Learn about foster care and adoption in this 7 Questions with Emmy interview

7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Police dog bites suspect hiding under car

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly not stopping his vehicle for police, hitting a parked car and hiding under a vehicle. A K-9 eventually bit the man after he did not listen to police commands, officers said. According to an affidavit of probable...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Biz Buzz: Local venue gearing up for Western-themed Christmas show

RIRIE – Trent Tyler is excited about the upcoming Christmas season at Mountain River Ranch in Ririe. The Rigby man partnered with Blake and Scott Larsen to buy the RV park and campground portion of the property last year after Tran King closed the business in 2020. Tyler revived the Christmas show in 2021 with the help of a local band, The Teton Riders.
RIRIE, ID
Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings

IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Now that the D91 $250M bond failed, what’s next?

IDAHO FALLS — After Idaho Falls School District 91 school bond for $250 million failed to pass last week in the November election, the School Board is hoping to come up with solutions to address overcrowding, safety and security issues. It was the highest bond District 91 has ever...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rexburg theater hosts ‘The Greatest Showman’ immersive experience

REXBURG — The “greatest show” will be even greater this weekend as Rexburg Arts brings a fan-favorite film to life. “Extended Play Cinema: The Greatest Showman” hits the Romance Theater Stage this Saturday, Nov. 19. Games, activities, and a pre-show begin at 6:30 p.m., and the film starts at 7 p.m. Regular tickets are $8 and include the movie and activities. Premium tickets are $12 and include the movie, activities, and a movie-themed swag bag. Tickets can be purchased on the Rexburg Arts website.
REXBURG, ID

