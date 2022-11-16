Read full article on original website
Related
Crude Oil Plunges on Climbing COVID Cases in China, Global Recession Fears
Crude oil futures settled at their lowest levels since the end of September as concerns over a global recession and rising cases of COVID-19 in China weighed on the energy commodity. But market experts believe that oil is currently oversold, meaning that it could pare some of its losses in the coming sessions.
kitco.com
Copper rally stalls as COVID spreads in China
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper's rally paused on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases and weak factory activity in China held prices below Monday's five-month high. The copper price surged more than 10% in the first two weeks of November as expectations for an easing of Chinese COVID controls and slower U.S. interest rate rises fuelled hopes that economic growth and metals demand would improve.
Oil prices dip on China demand worries, U.S. midterm elections
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on growing worries about fuel demand as COVID-19 outbreaks worsened in top crude importer China, and jitters about the outcome of U.S. Midterm elections.
msn.com
Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough
Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
Oil prices plunge on weaker demand from China and Europe
Oil prices fell by more than $3 a barrel Friday, weakening for the second week in a row amid lower-than-expected demand from both China and Europe at the start of winter.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
kitco.com
U.S. Mint lags and Perth Mint dominates as global demand for gold silver bullion rises sharply in October
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The U.S. Mint said that it sold 62,500 ounces of gold in various denominations of America Eagle Gold...
kitco.com
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
kitco.com
Price gains for gold, silver as USDX and Treasury yields lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops from 1-week high on Ukrainian corridor hopes; soybeans ease
* Wheat falls from 1-wk high on expectations of Ukrainian exports * Chicago soybeans, corn down after closing higher on Tuesday (Updates prices, adds detail) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, retreating from the previous day's one-week high, as prices were pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal despite reports of missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices eased after closing higher on Tuesday.
Oil falls on China COVID surge and firmer dollar
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by $2 on Monday, dragged down by a firmer U.S. dollar while surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy for the world's biggest crude importer.
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes, latest Russia jitters
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while reports around Russian missiles killing two people in Poland led to some demand for safe-haven assets. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= held its ground...
Sunak hints he will slow down progress on India trade deal
Rishi Sunak has hinted he will slow down progress on the India trade deal to improve its terms, saying the UK should not “sacrifice quality for speed”. The comments, which preceded talks with the UK prime minister’s Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the G20 on Wednesday, suggested a marked change of approach from Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who prioritised speed and hard deadlines, having pledged a “deal for Diwali” that did not materialise.
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls, China retail slows
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold dips as dollar gains, geopolitical tensions ease
(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a strong dollar after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data clouded hopes of a smaller rate hike, while safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns also faded. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,766.79 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT. U.S. gold...
americanmilitarynews.com
US to spend millions on construction projects at Philippine bases
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The United States agreed to spend $66.5 million for construction at military bases in the Philippines, beginning next year, and is looking to fund more projects under a 2014 cooperation agreement between the allies, Filipino defense officials announced Tuesday.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries
Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern, with technology companies, retailers and energy stocks among the biggest weights on the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to 33,613 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 13% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts fell 15.5% after reporting weak financial results. Macy’s, which reports its financial results on Thursday, fell 7.5%.
NASDAQ
Bet on China ETFs on a Solid Turnaround
After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, China’s stocks have staged a solid turnaround this month driven by a series of good news as Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented power for the third term. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 14% since last Friday, putting it squarely into the bull market territory, or more than 20% above its recent low. Golden Dragon Index has surged 23% so far in November, putting it on track for its best monthly return on record.
Comments / 0