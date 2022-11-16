ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan

Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not

The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois

Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky

Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class

Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather

A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple provides personal health update following scary fall in Week 11

Mark Whipple is not letting an injured foot stop him from calling plays. In a Wednesday morning presser, Nebraska’s OC came out to answer questions with a boot on his foot. During last Saturday’s game against Michigan, Whipple suffered a hard fall at the Big House putting his leg out of commission to be on the field.
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
BELLEVILLE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

NFL coordinator arrested for DUI hours after Thursday Night Football game

The Tennessee Titans picked up a 27-17 win on the road against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Hours later, the Titans’ offensive coordinator was arrested for DUI back in Tennessee. Williamson County (Tennessee) records show that Todd Downing was booked for driving under the influence and speeding at...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists

The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois

Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 100 years at Memorial Stadium -- top 5 games in the modern era

Enough of the negativity, Huskers’ fans. You’ve been put through abundant misery of late. Instead, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. On Saturday, Nebraska will finish its 100th season of playing in iconic Memorial Stadium as it hosts Wisconsin. So many outstanding games played in the old venue over the years. Numerous legends have graced the playing surface and left a legacy to remember.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois

Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Oklahoma basketball expected to hire Nebraska assistant, per report

Fred Hoiberg is expected to lose one piece of his coaching staff at Nebraska. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are expected to hire Doc Sadler. Sadler is a former head coach who has been on the Husker staff as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
LINCOLN, NE

