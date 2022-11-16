Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State lookahead: Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy has shot to become legendary
Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has already won over the Wolverines’ coaching staff and fan base. He is the QB that Jim Harbaugh will rely upon for the next 2 seasons. He is the one who can shatter the mold by becoming a true superstar, something that past Harbaugh-era QBs were never able to accomplish.
There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan
Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not
The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class
Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
saturdaytradition.com
College football game scheduled for Saturday postponed due to local weather
A Week 12 college football game has been postponed due to the local weather. Friday, Buffalo announced that its game against Akron would not be played Saturday as scheduled:. Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday’s Mid-American Conference football game between the University at Buffalo and the University of Akron has been postponed.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo continues dominance of SEC teams with Champions Classic upset of No. 4 Kentucky
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State squad may not have been the more talented team on the floor Tuesday night. But by the time the final whistle blew — in double overtime, no less — Izzo’s group had pulled off the upset of John Calipari’s No. 4 Kentucky crew.
Juwan Howard and Michigan Suddenly Conflicted About Unwritten Rules
Michigan Man upset with younger Michigan Men over bad job losing.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple provides personal health update following scary fall in Week 11
Mark Whipple is not letting an injured foot stop him from calling plays. In a Wednesday morning presser, Nebraska’s OC came out to answer questions with a boot on his foot. During last Saturday’s game against Michigan, Whipple suffered a hard fall at the Big House putting his leg out of commission to be on the field.
MLive.com
MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
saturdaytradition.com
Braydon Lee, No. 1 2024 DB out of Maryland, includes 3 B1G teams on top 10 list
Braydon Lee, the top-rated defensive back in Maryland in the 2024 recruiting class, has narrowed his many choices to play college football to 10 schools, including 3 from the B1G. Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State are the 3 B1G programs that are in Lee’s final 10 schools. The other...
saturdaytradition.com
NFL coordinator arrested for DUI hours after Thursday Night Football game
The Tennessee Titans picked up a 27-17 win on the road against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Hours later, the Titans’ offensive coordinator was arrested for DUI back in Tennessee. Williamson County (Tennessee) records show that Todd Downing was booked for driving under the influence and speeding at...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts admits coaching search has proved Nebraska has 'more respect' than he anticipated
Trev Alberts is optimistic if anything as he searches for the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program. While conducting this coaching search, Alberts believes there is more respect for the Cornhuskers program than anticipated. Nebraska is one of the most well-established programs in the history of college...
saturdaytradition.com
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists
The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois
Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 100 years at Memorial Stadium -- top 5 games in the modern era
Enough of the negativity, Huskers’ fans. You’ve been put through abundant misery of late. Instead, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. On Saturday, Nebraska will finish its 100th season of playing in iconic Memorial Stadium as it hosts Wisconsin. So many outstanding games played in the old venue over the years. Numerous legends have graced the playing surface and left a legacy to remember.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois
Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
saturdaytradition.com
Oklahoma basketball expected to hire Nebraska assistant, per report
Fred Hoiberg is expected to lose one piece of his coaching staff at Nebraska. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are expected to hire Doc Sadler. Sadler is a former head coach who has been on the Husker staff as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa DC Phil Parker weighs in on Cooper DeJean's performance, versatility for Hawkeyes
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is creating a showstopping defense and one of the key players is Cooper DeJean. Parker provided his thoughts on sophomore defensive back DeJean’s performance lately during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of its Week 12 match-up with Minnesota. Parker said in part...
