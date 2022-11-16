ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End

The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers OC addresses report about lack of trust in Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers are understandably trying to take things slow with Kenny Pickett in his rookie season, but the reigns may not be quite as tight as one recent report claimed. Longtime Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was asked in his weekly Q&A this week how often...
Yardbarker

Bears forecasted to sign Packers Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency

The Bears could be looking to sign a Pro Bowl OL in the offseason. The Chicago Bears’ offensive line will need to be improved for the passing game to work. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields have done a great job moving the ball down the field the past few weeks without good pass protection. Fields has done it with his legs. The Bears might be interested in signing a Pro Bowl offensive lineman in free agency to help the passing attack.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

OSU's Ryan Day offers worrying Jaxon Smith-Njigba update

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has barely played in 2022, and it sounds like the situation might not improve much in the weeks to come. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day admitted Thursday that Smith-Njigba may not necessarily return to action this season as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury. Day said he was more hoping to get Smith-Njigba back instead of expecting it.
Yardbarker

The Fletcher Cox era is coming to an end in Philadelphia

When looking back at the best Eagles players over the last decade, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has been as impactful as Fletcher Cox. But all good things must come to an end and it appears the writing may well be on the wall for the 11-year veteran.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears wide receiver ruled out vs Falcons

The Chicago Bears will be without a blocking wide receiver. The Chicago Bears offense has been playing well the past few weeks. One complaint about the group is that they could be more effective in the passing game. Quarterback Justin Fields is breaking records on the ground. But the team has struggled with wide receiver play and pass blocking to help the second-year quarterback make a leap in that department.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims

However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Eagles sign a two-time Pro Bowler to strengthen their run defense

The Philadelphia Eagles run defense just got some serious muscle up front. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Tim McManus. Joseph brings experience and much-needed depth to the interior defensive line. He will replace rookie sensation Jordan Davis,...
HOUSTON, PA
Yardbarker

'Swag Opportunities': Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll

So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

2 Bold Predictions For 49ers Vs. Cardinals

After a 3-4 start, the San Francisco 49ers may be just starting to string together some momentum. They’ve won their last two games, and for the first time in a while, they’re almost completely healthy. Most believe that the 49ers have one of the NFL’s best collections of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giants Injury Update: Evan Neal trending in the right direction, Thibodeaux out

The New York Giants are gearing up to face off against the Detroit Lions this upcoming Sunday in Week 11. They will likely be without a few key players, notably Evan Neal, who’s been dealing with a sprained MCL the past few weeks. Neal went down against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, rehabilitating after playing just 19 snaps.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Saints reveal why Cameron Jordan's incredible ironman streak will come to an end

The Saints (3-7) are mired in their worst start since 2005 when the team was dislocated due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13. The team drafted second in 2006, choosing USC's Reggie Bush. He, along with free-agent signee Drew Brees and a new head coach by the name of Sean Payton, ushered in the golden era of Saints football, which included the only Super Bowl in franchise history (2009).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Rams Poach Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick

Los Angeles Rams take the Bears 6th round pick off the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams need help at the offensive line positions. The unit has been playing musical chairs as the Rams deal with injuries this season. Those injuries haven’t helped the Rams’ offense win games. The defending Super Bowl Champions come into Week 11 with a 3-6 record.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy