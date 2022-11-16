ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Lacking votes to codify abortion rights, Senate to vote on marriage equality

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia....
North Platte Post

🎥 Biden, China's Xi talk Russia, nuclear weapons in 3-hour meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations' resolve. (Click below to watch President Biden's news conference) In meetings...
North Platte Post

Migrant explosion fears as judge blocks asylum restrictions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
GEORGIA STATE
North Platte Post

Student debt cancellation battle may go to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
TEXAS STATE
North Platte Post

Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions

Abortion bans in several states allow exemptions for life-threatening health emergencies, but they say mental health crises don't count. Some abortion foes say the laws target women who fake mental illness to get doctors to agree to end their pregnancies. But critics say it's an example of how mental illness is often disregarded, as if the brain were somehow distinct from the rest of the body. They note that life-threatening mental health crises happen more often in pregnancy than some realize. A U.S. government report released in September shows mental health conditions recently became the leading underlying cause of pregnancy-related deaths.
North Platte Post

Same-sex marriage faces test vote in the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
North Platte Post

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it's unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
North Platte Post

Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON (AP) —Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all...
KENTUCKY STATE
Mesabi Tribune

Virginia cancer survivor advocates in Washington

VIRGINIA—Kathy Merkel has endured breast cancer and the deaths of beloved family members. Still, she smiles and is a proud advocate for cancer legislation. Merkel tells in her own words her story of surviving breast cancer and of going to Washington D.C. as a delegate to the American Cancer Society’s leadership conference. “Now 16 years after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast cancer, three months of chemotherapy, a biopsy, lumpectomy in 2007, and 25-30 radiation treatments, I’ve emerged as another person—a true survivor.” ...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy