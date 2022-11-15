ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robert J Hansen

Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs

Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTLA.com

Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook

The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mageenews.com

California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez, Miss. – A Victorville,...
NATCHEZ, MS
Reason.com

California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal

The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

When will you get your Inflation Relief payment in California?

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Millions of people in California are waiting for their Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050. Well, if you don't receive it in the next few days, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

