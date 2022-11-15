Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Meteorite not cause of California house fire, officials say
A northern California house fire earlier this month was reportedly not caused by a falling meteor, according to fire officials. It took hours to put out the blaze.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch How a California Zoo Nurses Orphaned Bear Cub Found Wandering in a Shop
The Oakland Zoo's veterinary team is striving to save an "extremely ill" and orphaned black bear cub that was recently found wandering into a shop in South Lake Tahoe, the zoo said Tuesday. The bear, given the name Nixon for the shop where he walked into last week, is suffering...
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
California Thai restaurant manager attacked by man over denial of free food
A man attacked a California Thai restaurant manager after the establishment told him he could not have his food for free.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs
Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.
4 Caltrans workers honored with California Medal of Valor for life-saving deeds
Four Caltrans employees were rewarded for their heroic and life-saving deeds with the State Employee Medal of Valor Award Tuesday. Governor Gavin Newsom presented Travis Sutton, Matthew Piña, Ryan Aguirre and James Burkhouse with the award, which a news release described as the highest honor the state can bestow on its public servants. “Our colleagues […]
KTLA.com
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook
The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
mageenews.com
California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez, Miss. – A Victorville,...
California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal
The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
When will you get your Inflation Relief payment in California?
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Millions of people in California are waiting for their Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050. Well, if you don't receive it in the next few days, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California.
