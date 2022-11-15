Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO