ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uabsports.com

UAB MBB to Host Teddy Bear Toss During South Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball will host a Teddy Bear toss during halftime of its game against South Alabama on Sunday, December 4. Fans that bring teddy bears will receive a $10 ticket at the gate. At halftime, fans will be encouraged to throw their teddy bears on to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

UAB Travels to Death Valley for Night Game at No. 6 LSU

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB football team is set for a night game in Death Valley against No. 6 LSU this Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2. The Blazers and Tigers are meeting for the third time with the series tied at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

Volleyball Revisits UNT Matchup for C-USA Quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Volleyball Team prepares for postseason play in the Bluegrass State. The Blazers travel to Bowling Green for the C-USA tournament, where they will take on the UNT Mean Green on Friday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. The Blazers, who finished the season closing out with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

Maida, Kells and Rackel Receive 2022 All-Conference Team Nods

DALLAS – The UAB Volleyball Team acquired three C-USA All-Conference honors for the 2022 season. Fernanda Maida, Alex Kells, and Maia Rackel all received the postseason honors, announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon. Maida, who received the First Team All-Conference honor on behalf of the Blazers, finished...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

Track Releases 2022-23 Schedule

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Track and Field team gears up for the 2022-23 season with the release of their schedule by head coach, Kurt Thomas. The Blazers make numerous appearances dotting the south, including Tennessee, Mississippi and the Magic City. UAB closed out the previous season with great strides...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy