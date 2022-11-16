Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
KTVB
Top basketball recruit in Louisiana signs with Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State men's basketball closed out the November signing period in style Thursday, announcing four-star prospect Chris Lockett Jr. has signed with the Broncos. Lockett Jr., a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard, is considered in the No. 1 basketball recruit in Louisiana by 247Sports and On3. The two...
theadvocate.com
LCA Knights is coming off a bye and have goals for a deep playoff run
Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk and his staff aren't accustomed to entering the high school football playoffs with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths. In fact, since Faulk's arrival in 2016 it has only happened once. In Week 9 of that season, the Knights had a chance to...
LSU TE Mason Taylor Signs NIL Deal With Louisiana Attorney
Mason Taylor was the hero of the Alabama game, and that recent success has translated into a NIL Deal for the freshman tight end. Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a NIL deal with Mason Taylor, a freshman tight end for the Tigers Football team. The true freshman...
1037thegame.com
House, Daniels receives award recognition
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in the country. Only 51 of the 1,500 assistant coaches throughout Division I football are nominated for the award. Also, quarterback Jaydon Daniels has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and the Walter Camp Award, which goes to the top quarterback and top offensive player respectively.
FSU football: 3 huge facts about Louisiana-Lafayette
FSU football will look to win their fourth straight game since their bye week when they host the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday afternoon. The Noles opened as -23.5 betting favorites and have covered the spread in the last five games. Louisiana should serve as a tune-up game for the Florida Gators next week.
KTVU FOX 2
Cal Athletics faces aftermath of cryptocurrency FTX collapse
BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal Athletics appears to be dealing with the aftermath of the recent collapse of cryptocurrency FTX. Last week, the crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its value tanked in a matter of just 9 days. According to a UC Berkeley report, Cal Athletics is one of those affected by the collapse.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic
Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
lhsstatesman.com
LHS Marching Band’s record-breaking season
The next weekend, the band co-hosted a competition of their own in Sioux Falls, entitled Festival of Bands. Other hosts included the sounds of JHS, RHS, WHS and OGHS. The morning started off with a parade where 25 bands were judged for their street marching, interluded and followed by the hosts and USD’s band in exhibition. The bands carried onto Howard Wood Field for competition, where LHS performed their field show in exhibition as the final adieu.
St. Landry AG Arena undergoing renovation
In Opelousas, the St. Landry Ag Arena is currently undergoing a large renovation, helping both the community and the economy.
theadvocate.com
Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far
Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
1037thegame.com
Lafayette Named Top Travel Destination
Louisiana has a thriving tourism industry. It’s just gotten another shot in the arm. Travel Lemming has named Lafayette the world’s best place to travel for 2023. It recently released their list of the world’s 50 best places to visit around the world, and the Hub City is number one! The article recognizes New Orleans as a popular destination but recommends Lafayette for avoiding crowds and enjoying excellent music and cuisine.
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Lafayette’s burning bridge: Young people are leaving
One way of looking at the latest One Acadiana survey data: Lafayette’s quality of life is both too good and not good enough. That has me worried we may be too satisfied to respond to the trends threatening our future. Community revitalization expert Quint Studer was back in town...
1037thegame.com
Support the Salvation Army! Geno Delafose At Rock N Bowl This Sunday
Geno Delafose and French Rockin Boogie will be helping raise money for the Salvation Army this Sunday, November 20 at Rock N Bowl de Lafayette. The event starts at 5pm. It’s a $15 donation at the door. The Angel Tree Program will have angels available for adoption. The Salvation...
LCG Chief Financial Officer announces retirement
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that Lorrie Toups, its Chief Financial Officer, will retire next year. Toups, who has served as CFO since January 2011, will retire effective February 3, 2023. Having served three Mayor-Presidents, Toups has put policies and procedures into place that will benefit the department for years to come, LCG […]
999ktdy.com
Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location
The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
OPELOUSAS – McAlister's Deli to Open Thursday
St. Landry Parish has been waiting for an opening date for its newest restaurant, and now we know when it will be - SOON!
Comments / 0