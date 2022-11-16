ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTVB

Top basketball recruit in Louisiana signs with Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State men's basketball closed out the November signing period in style Thursday, announcing four-star prospect Chris Lockett Jr. has signed with the Broncos. Lockett Jr., a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard, is considered in the No. 1 basketball recruit in Louisiana by 247Sports and On3. The two...
BOISE, ID
theadvocate.com

LCA Knights is coming off a bye and have goals for a deep playoff run

Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk and his staff aren't accustomed to entering the high school football playoffs with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths. In fact, since Faulk's arrival in 2016 it has only happened once. In Week 9 of that season, the Knights had a chance to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

House, Daniels receives award recognition

LSU defensive coordinator Matt House was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in the country. Only 51 of the 1,500 assistant coaches throughout Division I football are nominated for the award. Also, quarterback Jaydon Daniels has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and the Walter Camp Award, which goes to the top quarterback and top offensive player respectively.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

FSU football: 3 huge facts about Louisiana-Lafayette

FSU football will look to win their fourth straight game since their bye week when they host the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday afternoon. The Noles opened as -23.5 betting favorites and have covered the spread in the last five games. Louisiana should serve as a tune-up game for the Florida Gators next week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KTVU FOX 2

Cal Athletics faces aftermath of cryptocurrency FTX collapse

BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal Athletics appears to be dealing with the aftermath of the recent collapse of cryptocurrency FTX. Last week, the crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its value tanked in a matter of just 9 days. According to a UC Berkeley report, Cal Athletics is one of those affected by the collapse.
BERKELEY, CA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic

Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
lhsstatesman.com

LHS Marching Band’s record-breaking season

The next weekend, the band co-hosted a competition of their own in Sioux Falls, entitled Festival of Bands. Other hosts included the sounds of JHS, RHS, WHS and OGHS. The morning started off with a parade where 25 bands were judged for their street marching, interluded and followed by the hosts and USD’s band in exhibition. The bands carried onto Howard Wood Field for competition, where LHS performed their field show in exhibition as the final adieu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far

Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

Lafayette Named Top Travel Destination

Louisiana has a thriving tourism industry. It’s just gotten another shot in the arm. Travel Lemming has named Lafayette the world’s best place to travel for 2023. It recently released their list of the world’s 50 best places to visit around the world, and the Hub City is number one! The article recognizes New Orleans as a popular destination but recommends Lafayette for avoiding crowds and enjoying excellent music and cuisine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette

Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

Support the Salvation Army! Geno Delafose At Rock N Bowl This Sunday

Geno Delafose and French Rockin Boogie will be helping raise money for the Salvation Army this Sunday, November 20 at Rock N Bowl de Lafayette. The event starts at 5pm. It’s a $15 donation at the door. The Angel Tree Program will have angels available for adoption. The Salvation...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

LCG Chief Financial Officer announces retirement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that Lorrie Toups, its Chief Financial Officer, will retire next year. Toups, who has served as CFO since January 2011, will retire effective February 3, 2023. Having served three Mayor-Presidents, Toups has put policies and procedures into place that will benefit the department for years to come, LCG […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location

The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy