The Bunny Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To Illness, Anna Jay To Replace
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that women’s division star The Bunny has been pulled from this evening’s go-home edition of Dyamite, where she was set to face Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm in an eliminator matchup. JAS member Anna Jay will now be taking on Storm, and if she wins, will earn a title shot following this weekend’ Full Gear pay-per-view.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
WWE Announces Official Rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two five-person Iron Survivor Challenges,...
Spoiler on the Men’s War Games Match at WWE Survivor Series
WWE is reportedly planning to have Kevin Owens work War Games at Survivor Series later this month. A new report from PWInsider confirms speculation on the Men’s War Games match, noting that current plans for the 5 vs. 5 bout are to have The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Owens.
Video of Chris Jericho’s Big “Bride” Reveal on FOX’s The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong on Being a Legit Fan
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was officially unveiled as Bride on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX. Jericho debuted last week as the pink dinosaur in a wedding dress “Bridezilla” character, singing Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” single. It was clear to pro wrestling fans that this was the top AEW star in the costume, with many referring to this as the worst-kept secret in Masked Singer history.
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Title Tuesday Episode
This week’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.15% from last week’s 664,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 13.33% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.17 rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.27% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
WWE Confirms Rules and Format for War Games at Survivor Series
WWE has confirmed the rules for the first-ever War Games matches on the main roster. War Games will return to WWE at Survivor Series later this month, with two 5 vs. 5 bouts – one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The women’s...
Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Details, New Matches Revealed for the Over Drive Go-Home Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact on AXS. Impact will be headlined by Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan. Regarding the Double Jeopardy match, Impact noted in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric...
New Match Announced for AEW Full Gear Pre-show, Updated Card
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama has been announced for the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear. The match was made after Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kingston and Ortiz on tonight’s go-home edition of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the...
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
Opener and Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Episode
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap. Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs....
Matt Hardy Thinks MJF Will Be The Face Of AEW For A Long Time
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including some of the matches that will take place at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear. MJF wrestling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship:. “It’s very interesting, especially...
TNT Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear PPV
AEW has announced that Wardlow will be defending the TNT championship against Powerhouse Hobbs and current reigning ROH Television champion Samoa Joe at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey. The bout was made after weeks of back-and-forth mind-games from Hobbs on the champ, but later escalated when...
AEW Offers Contract to Indie Veteran After Dynamite, News on Darius Martin’s AEW Return
AEW has offered a contract to veteran pro wrestler AR Fox. Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite saw Fox team with Top Flight for a loss to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. As seen below, Lexy Nair interviewed Fox, Darius Martin and Dante Martin after the match. She asked Fox how it felt to make his Dynamite debut.
Possible Location for WWE SummerSlam 2023
WWE SummerSlam is possibly headed to The D for the first time in 30 years. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Detroit, Michigan is the front-runner for the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. While nothing has been finalized, WWE sources have indicated that Detroit is being looked...
Road Dogg Looks Back On NXT Invasion Of SmackDown Due To Stars Being Stuck In Saudi Arabia, Talks Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole
On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about the NXT invasion angle of SmackDown in 2019, a creative decision that was made due to most of the main roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia, an incident that occurred shortly after WWE’s pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia earlier that week.
WWE Reportedly Working on New Paige Documentary
WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on the former Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of a future “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. WWE reportedly began working...
The Rock Looks Back On First WWE Match 26 Years Ago: “What A Grateful Journey”
26 years ago today a debut occurred in WWE that forever changed the landscape of professional wrestling. On that night WWE ran a show from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and introduced the world to Rocky Mavia, who would go on to become 10-time world champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and most importantly, one of the biggest superstars not just in wrestling, but in Hollywood as well. The Great One took to Twitter to comment on the historic debut, adding that he is extremely grateful for the journey he has had up until this point.
Possible Injury on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens may have suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite tonight. The Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite saw Bowens come up short against Swerve Strickland in singles action. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that word from Dynamite was that Bowens may have aggravated his shoulder during the bout.
