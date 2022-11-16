26 years ago today a debut occurred in WWE that forever changed the landscape of professional wrestling. On that night WWE ran a show from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and introduced the world to Rocky Mavia, who would go on to become 10-time world champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and most importantly, one of the biggest superstars not just in wrestling, but in Hollywood as well. The Great One took to Twitter to comment on the historic debut, adding that he is extremely grateful for the journey he has had up until this point.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO