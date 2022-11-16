Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Has No Issue With Randy Hogan Jacking His Gimmick
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Many people, including former WCW star Randy Hogan, have imitated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance. Randy Hogan recently shared that he met Hulk Hogan’s close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York two years ago.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
stillrealtous.com
Captain Insano Debuts On AEW Dynamite
The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular teams in AEW and they’re currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The belts will be defended at Full Gear on Saturday when The Acclaimed face off against Swerve In Our Glory, and this week The Acclaimed debuted a new music video which featured them talking trash about their opponents.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns May Not Compete At WWE Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. He remains the Undisputed Universal Champion and rules over WWE with an iron fist. His relaxed schedule allows him to compete less frequently and it seems he won’t be there for a huge event next year.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Has Pitched Triple H Huge WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
Logan Paul may not have been able to pry the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns at the recent Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, but the social media influencer is looking forward to returning to the ring and has set his sights on facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Wasn’t The Only Person Injured During Match At WWE Crown Jewel
A new report has revealed that Logan Paul wasn’t the only person injured during his match at WWE Crown Jewel. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the main event, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jake...
stillrealtous.com
Jon Moxley On The Shield Not Being Welcome On The WWE Main Roster
This month WWE is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Shield’s debut on the main roster. The Shield made an immediate impact as soon as they debuted and all three members have since gone on to become top stars in the wrestling industry. Jon Moxley is the only...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Current WWE Star Was
It’s always exciting to see one of your favorite NXT stars get called up to the main roster and so far Gunther has had an impressive run on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion, but it sounds like Vince McMahon was not familiar with Gunther before he made it to the main roster.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Suffers Bloody Accident After Returning Home For The First Time In Over 20 Days
Alexa Bliss is known for being the first woman to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s. It seems she just can’t seem to get a break this week. After losing her Uber account, there’s another incident that made her week worse. It all started when the...
PWMania
Kevin Owens Expected to Be at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Latest on His Status
Kevin Owens appears to be in good shape for War Games at WWE Survivor Series. As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This threw his Survivor Series status into doubt. In an update, PWInsider reports...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley And Asuka Set For WarGames Advantage Match On RAW
Last week on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that team Bayley and team Bianca would have one member of each team go one on one in a WarGames advantage match, but, they didn’t say who. Now, tonight during a commercial break on SmackDown, they plugged RAW, announcing that Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka will take place for the advantage at Survivor Series: WarGames.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Full Gear Match Canceled Due To Legit ‘Medical Issue’
The reason for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals being moved off the AEW Full Gear card has been revealed. The final of the tournament was originally supposed to take place at this weekend’s November 19 pay-per-view, but Tony Khan announced it had been moved to the November 23 Dynamite instead.
stillrealtous.com
Major AEW Return Confirmed For Full Gear
This week on AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle faced off against Top Flight & AR Fox in a match that saw Death Triangle pick up the victory. After the match PAC got on the mic and referenced The Elite when he said that they’ve heard the rumors about certain individuals who could be planning to return to the company at Full Gear.
