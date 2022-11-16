Read full article on original website
WMTW
Flying ice smashes windshield in northern Maine
CARIBOU, Maine — A driver in Caribou was hurt Friday morning when ice flew off another vehicle and smashed their windshield. Caribou police say it happened along the connector between Van Buren Road and Access Highway. The ice hit the driver's side of the windshield, breaking the glass and damaging part of the roof of the vehicle.
NECN
Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains
Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
mainepublic.org
Maine geologists discover potentially valuable deposit of critical minerals near Presque Isle
A team of federal, state and University of Maine geologists says it has found a rare deposit of potentially valuable minerals on part of Pennington Mountain in Aroostook County. These elements are on a list of several dozen critical minerals that federal officials say are important for manufacturing electronics and...
Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever
While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
Winter Storm Warning Posted in Aroostook County for Wednesday, November 16th
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Wednesday night in northern Aroostook County for what could be the biggest November snowstorm in four years. Forecasters expect heavy snow mixed with sleet beginning around midday on Wednesday with 6 to 10 inches of new snow...
WGME
Mainers will get less heating aid this winter
(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
NECN
Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm
While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.
Houlton Man Dies in Crash on Route 2 in New Limerick
A 42-year-old Houlton man died Thursday evening after the vehicle he was driving crashed in the southern Aroostook town of New Limerick. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was called to the single-vehicle crash around 5:40 p.m., according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Other agencies also responded to the scene. Driver...
WMTW
Maine man charged after starving dog found locked in vacant home
CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man has been charged days after a dog was found locked inside a vacant home that was recently sold. Caribou police say Matthew Guzman, 31, turned himself in Monday night. He was charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor that carries up to 364 days in jail. He could also be banned from having any animals in the future and be forced to pay a fine.
Multi-Vehicle Crash as Semi & Propane Truck Collide on Route 11 in Portage, Maine
Multiple vehicles crashed trying to avoid an accident on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday morning as a 66-year-old man from Caribou suffered serious injuries when a tractor trailer and propane truck collided. Tractor Trailer and Propane Truck Collided. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Bull was taken to Northern...
