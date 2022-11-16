ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone, ME

WMTW

Flying ice smashes windshield in northern Maine

CARIBOU, Maine — A driver in Caribou was hurt Friday morning when ice flew off another vehicle and smashed their windshield. Caribou police say it happened along the connector between Van Buren Road and Access Highway. The ice hit the driver's side of the windshield, breaking the glass and damaging part of the roof of the vehicle.
CARIBOU, ME
NECN

Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains

Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever

While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Mainers will get less heating aid this winter

(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm

While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Houlton Man Dies in Crash on Route 2 in New Limerick

A 42-year-old Houlton man died Thursday evening after the vehicle he was driving crashed in the southern Aroostook town of New Limerick. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was called to the single-vehicle crash around 5:40 p.m., according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Other agencies also responded to the scene. Driver...
HOULTON, ME
WMTW

Maine man charged after starving dog found locked in vacant home

CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man has been charged days after a dog was found locked inside a vacant home that was recently sold. Caribou police say Matthew Guzman, 31, turned himself in Monday night. He was charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor that carries up to 364 days in jail. He could also be banned from having any animals in the future and be forced to pay a fine.
CARIBOU, ME
