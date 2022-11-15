A rich and velvety beef stir fry with tasty bell peppers and bamboo shoots!. I like having a lot of different stir fry options to work with, as we cook them often at home and they take next to no time. I like to match different base flavors and veggies along with our beef, chicken, or pork cuts. One of my go-to stir fry recipes right now is this simple Shredded Beef and Pepper stir fry. It’s sweet and flavorsome, yet can be adapted and adjusted at every stage depending on your tastes!

