Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 12 underdogs with the best odds to win
It’s late in the college football season, and we’re still seeing some hearty upsets out there. Last week, four underdogs of at least 13.5 points won outright, sending money-line supporters of those teams home happy. Washington was a 13.5-point dog (Dawg?) when it went into Autzen Stadium and...
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 12 on ESPN
"College GameDay" always likes to go to the biggest matchups of the week to preview Saturday's college football slate. This week, they're headed to one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. ESPN is headed to Bozeman, Montana, to preview the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State....
ng-sportingnews.com
Utah vs. Oregon odds, prediction, betting trends for prime-time Pac-12 showdown
No. 10 Utah takes on No. 12 Oregon in a prime-time Pac-12 matchup at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on ESPN. Both teams are 6-1 in Pac-12 play, so a spot in the conference championship game is a potential prize.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 12 top 25 game
Week 12 isn't boasting quite as many ranked matchups as we've come to expect at this point in the season, but it will have some strong action all the same. For starters, it's Rivalry Week in the Big 12 and the Pac-12, with a few intrastate showdowns looming. No. 22 Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to play Oklahoma, No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA are squaring off in The Crosstown Rivalry in Rose Bowl Stadium, and No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon will battle it out in a huge game between two teams who are 6-1 in conference play.
ng-sportingnews.com
How cold is it at Montana vs. Montana State? Bozeman weather updates for Week 12 'College GameDay' location
For the first time in "College GameDay" history, the bus has made it to Bozeman, Mont. And the crew is receiving a chilly welcome. Cold weather is surging across the country, and Bozeman, a city in south central Montana, is no exception, with temperatures that could make Saturday the coldest episode in the show's 35-year history.
Penn State basketball suffers first loss to Virginia Tech in Charleston Classic
Well, it was bound to happen sooner or later, but the Penn State men’s basketball team took its first loss of the season on Friday. Penn State battled back in the second half against Virginia Tech in the second round of the Shiners Children’s Charleston Classic on Friday afternoon but could not quite pull itself out of the hole it dug before halftime. Penn State lost to the Hokies by a score of 61-59. Virginia Tech outpaced Penn State from the start of the game and built a 16-point lead, which provided the Nittany Lions with their first real dose of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
ng-sportingnews.com
Commanders' helmet decals, explained: Washington to honor Virginia football players killed in shooting
The Washington Commanders announced Friday that they will honor three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting this week with special decals on the team's helmets. In a statement on Twitter, the team said that the decals will display the jersey numbers of the players killed and...
ng-sportingnews.com
What is replay assist? Rule change helped officials get call right on Austin Hooper TD in Titans vs. Packers
Everybody needs a little help sometimes. Even NFL referees. On the first play of the fourth quarter in Thursday's Titans vs. Packers game, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill fired a pass into the end zone for tight end Austin Hooper. Hooper came down with the ball but then had it ripped away by Green Bay safety Rudy Ford, who got up and briefly ran down the sideline.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field
NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
Comments / 0