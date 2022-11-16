ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Utah

Obviously, no one wants to see a player go down with an injury, but when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was being helped off the field after a hit to the knee, you could hear a pin drop inside Autzen Stadium. The fate of the Oregon Ducks football season could rest on Nix’s knee. They need him to play. It would be the difference between a possible Pac-12 title with a trip to the Rose Bowl and an appearance in the Sun Bowl. When asked in his Monday press conference, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning didn’t give specifics, but he said he felt...
Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight

A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Twitter clowns Lions over Ford Field carnival displaced by Browns vs. Bills game

There have been a fair share of carnivals in Ford Field over the years. That was a bit more literal ahead of the Bills-Browns game. The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi reported there was a carnival set up in Ford Field that had to be taken down before the Browns and Bills play in Detroit, which was relocated from Buffalo.
