Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Utah
Obviously, no one wants to see a player go down with an injury, but when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was being helped off the field after a hit to the knee, you could hear a pin drop inside Autzen Stadium. The fate of the Oregon Ducks football season could rest on Nix’s knee. They need him to play. It would be the difference between a possible Pac-12 title with a trip to the Rose Bowl and an appearance in the Sun Bowl. When asked in his Monday press conference, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning didn’t give specifics, but he said he felt...
Action News Jax
College football bowl projections: Are the Pac-12's playoff hopes toast?
The Trojans are the only Pac-12 team with a shot of making the College Football Playoff after Oregon and UCLA lost in Week 11. And that shot is pretty good if USC keeps winning. USC has games against No. 16 UCLA and No. 18 Notre Dame remaining in the regular...
Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight
A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
LSU football can make Rece Davis' head explode by beating Georgia, passing Tennessee | Opinion
ESPN's Rece Davis says there's no way the College Football Playoff committee can take LSU over Tennessee if Tigers win the SEC Championship. Really?
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 12
With the month of November now almost half over, the conference and College Football Playoff races are heating up and now it's time to get a look at the updated top 25 rankings from around the country. Eight of the top 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings went down with losses on ...
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provides the saddest quote of all-time
In his first season as the Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett has his team at 3-6 through nine games.
atozsports.com
Signs are already pointing a major trade for the Packers in the offseason
There are already signs that the Green Bay Packers could be making a major trade this offseason. Or maybe I should say there are signs that Green Bay might be forced to make a trade. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is in his third season in the NFL and he’s still...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 12 underdogs with the best odds to win
It’s late in the college football season, and we’re still seeing some hearty upsets out there. Last week, four underdogs of at least 13.5 points won outright, sending money-line supporters of those teams home happy. Washington was a 13.5-point dog (Dawg?) when it went into Autzen Stadium and...
Vols control playoff destiny as 'second biggest fans of Ohio State'
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings. Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4)...
CBS Sports
How to watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Oregon State 7-3; Arizona State 3-7 A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Oregon State should still be riding high after a big win, while ASU will be looking to right the ship.
Georgia remains the favorite to win the College Football Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs really feel unstoppable right now. After taking down Alabama to win it all last winter, Kirby Smart and Co. are hoping to repeat as the champs. So far, the 2022 campaign has gone according to plan. As things stand, UGA remains the No. 1 team in the...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
ng-sportingnews.com
Gradey Dick, Cason Wallace, Kyle Filipowski give NBA scouts money's worth for trip to Champions Classic
INDIANAPOLIS – It seems as if every time Jeremy Roach enters the basketball floor for a crucial game, he’s surrounded by six or seven other players whose names are prominent on myriad mock drafts that represent the majority of NBA fans’ interest in NCAA basketball each winter.
CFP rankings: Top 5 remains the same, Oregon's loss shakes up 6-10 seeds
The top five remained the same in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but Oregon's loss gave seeds 6 through 10 a bit of a shakeup.
Biggest headlines around the Pac-12
There is a lot going on in the Conference of Champions
Lisa O'Hurley, former Golf Channel exec, dishes on life with her famous actor husband, college golf and her Lohla Sport brand
“In Texas, it’s really all about the people, right?” Lisa O’Hurley said within the first two minutes of our conversation, explaining that she originally had no plans to play golf at Baylor University. Now, the former Golf Channel executive can’t imagine what life would have been like...
ng-sportingnews.com
Twitter clowns Lions over Ford Field carnival displaced by Browns vs. Bills game
There have been a fair share of carnivals in Ford Field over the years. That was a bit more literal ahead of the Bills-Browns game. The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi reported there was a carnival set up in Ford Field that had to be taken down before the Browns and Bills play in Detroit, which was relocated from Buffalo.
ng-sportingnews.com
Commanders' helmet decals, explained: Washington to honor Virginia football players killed in shooting
The Washington Commanders announced Friday that they will honor three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting this week with special decals on the team's helmets. In a statement on Twitter, the team said that the decals will display the jersey numbers of the players killed and...
