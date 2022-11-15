Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
Free Fallin, a Tom Petty Tribute Band, Live at The Rust Belt Friday, November 25, 6PM
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 18, 2022) — Free Fallin is the Nation’s Favorite Travelin' Tribute to Tom Petty! Free Fallin presents its show with the power and passion that went into all of Tom Petty's best-selling songs — from "Damn the Torpedoes" through the latest (including hits from the Traveling Wilburys).
rcreader.com
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust Announces the 2022 Grant Recipients of the Adler Theater Fund
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 17, 2022) — The Quad Cities Cultural Trust partnered with the Adler Theater Foundation in November 2021. This partnership’s goal was to advocate for the performing arts here in the Quad Cities and encourage organizations with programs that encourage diversity and equity to apply for funding to perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa.
rcreader.com
GIT Improv Return to The Black Box Theatre on Saturday, November 19
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 17, 2022) — GIT Improv and The Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities are excited to announce their partnership providing GIT with a home and The Black Box Theatre a varied schedule of entertainment. Jeff Adamson, owner of GIT Improv. Said, “We have maintained great...
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
Do you remember? Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb. 16
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Do you remember the...16th night of...February?. Earth, Wind & Fire, the iconic masters of 70's groove, are paying a visit to the Quad Cities at Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb 16. 2023 at 7:30 p.m. The 20-time Grammy Award nominees, six-time Grammy winners, Hall of Fame...
rcreader.com
Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band to Perform November 20
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 17, 2022) — The newest musical group on campus will be featured this weekend as the Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band performs its fall concert. Under the direction of John Eckstine, the ensemble will take the stage at 2PM, November 20, in the Kasch Performance Hall...
rcreader.com
SCC Theatre Will Present Texan Comedy “Greater Tuna,” November 18–20
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Scott Community College Theatre Department is proud to present its fall theatre production, Greater Tuna. Performances will be held at Scott Community College's Black Box Theatre, Friday, November 18, 7:30PM; Saturday, November 19, 7:30PM; and Sunday, November 20, 2:30PM. Greater Tuna is...
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
rcreader.com
Cookies and Dreams Returns to Downtown Davenport for a Special Month-Long Holiday Pop-Up
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — Cookies and Dreams is returning, for a limited time, to Downtown Davenport with a special Holiday Pop-Up, where you can get a selection of their classic cookies and all their seasonal ones along with some mystery flavors that will change from week to week. They’ll also be selling gift cards, merchandise and special holiday items like house made hot cocoa.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
rcreader.com
Friendly House’s Family Night, Friday, November 18, 5:30-7:30PM
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 18, 2022) — Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host our Family Night on Friday November 18, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM. This family reading event will feature games, family crafts, dinner, readings of Pete the Cat: The First Thanksgiving, a bounce house, and even a free copy of the Pete the Cat book!
rcreader.com
"Build! Create! Innovate! Winter Edition" Opens at the Putnam
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Putnam Museum and Science Center’s is thrilled to bring back KEVA planks, this time with a fun, winter-time twist! The exhibit, which initially ran throughout the summer, introduces visitors of all ages to problem-solving and abstract-thinking, using mathematics, physics, and design with fun, simple building materials. Build! Create! Innovate! Winter Edition includes 3,600-square feet of building space and over 15,000 KEVA planks, along with a pre-built castle, snowflakes, a sled, and more!
rcreader.com
Davenport Public Library Wants You to Come and Learn About Podcasts
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 16, 2022) — The Library is hosting a program that will provide an introduction to podcasts on Wednesday, November 30, 6:30PM, at Eastern. Have you heard about podcasts? Not sure how to access them and want to get to know more? Learn how to listen to these digital audio shows online about virtually any subject. Discover how podcasts are now a popular tool for learning, personal growth, and fun entertainment.
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
rcreader.com
franchising.com
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day
Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
