Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
NASDAQ
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% (or More) That Are Ideal for Passive Income
Investing in dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Some companies have such excellent track records of paying sustainable and growing dividends that their investors can buy and hold them for years without paying much attention. Three companies with elite dividend track records are Chevron...
NASDAQ
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
3M (MMM) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics have returned +12.7% over the...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market and takes a look at the next likely market catalysts as we near Thanksgiving. Despite the recent dip, the market has been on a strong run during the first half of the fourth quarter. With this in mind, let’s look at three stocks—JinkoSolar (JKS), GlobalFoundries (GFS), DexCom (DXCM)—that investors might want to buy for long-term growth potential from three different parts of the economy that become more important by the day.
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
Zillow Stock (NASDAQ:ZG): The List of Negatives Keeps Growing
Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is one of the places that homebuyers increasingly turn to to find the property of their dreams. Yet, with the housing market starting to slump, Zillow finds its own stock increasing in volatility. Zillow shares were initially up today but are now down 5%. The company offered up a distressing new fact as part of a recent study. According to Zillow Home Loans, home buyers aren't being particularly careful when it comes to shopping for a mortgage - a painful fact for a company that has an entire arm focused on home lending. It's one more distressing fact in a growing body of distressing facts, and it's enough to leave me bearish on Zillow.
NASDAQ
Can Intel Stock (NASDAQ: INTC) Rise from the Dead?
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has more than halved from its 52-week highs. The legendary semiconductor manufacturer has lately found itself under tremendous pressure, as competition is eating its lunch and its future expansion prospects remain uncertain. That said, with shares now trading at the same levels they did around a decade ago and the dividend yield standing at a juicy 4.9%, investors have been arguing back and forth whether Intel makes for an attractive buying opportunity or if it presents a value trap, bearing further losses ahead. Due to Intel's future success in the semiconductor industry appearing wildly speculative, I am neutral on INTC stock.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
Unless, of course, you view them as an opportunity to scoop up shares of incredible businesses at wild discounts. We've all thought it: I wish I had bought stock X at crazy price $Y when the market was punishing it in year Z. Well, 2022 may very well be your chance to make good on that wish.
NASDAQ
Chewy (CHWY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $40.92, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%. Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had gained...
NASDAQ
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $34.47, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained...
NASDAQ
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
When a stock is down 60% or more, the sellers will be vocal and the buyers will be lonely. It's not psychologically easy to bet on beaten-down stocks, but they can offer favorable risk-to-reward profiles as there's often more room above than below. After all, a stock that's 60% down...
NASDAQ
KB Home (KBH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $30.01, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
CROX or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Textile - Apparel sector have probably already heard of Crocs (CROX) and Lululemon (LULU). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why You Should Invest in H&R Block (HRB) Stock Now
H&R Block, Inc. HRB is a consumer services company that has performed exceptionally well in the past year and has the potential to sustain this momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
NASDAQ
Agilent (A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Agilent Technologies A is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 21. For the fiscal fourth quarter, A expects revenues of $1.750-$1.775 billion, suggesting growth between 10.3% and 11.8% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.77 billion, implying growth of 6.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Comments / 0