SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 24 points and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to lift Notre Dame to a 66-65 victory over upset-minded Lipscomb. Nate Laszewski and Goodwin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Irish (4-0) a 50-40 lead with 10 minutes left to play. The Bisons battled back and took a 63-61 lead on Trae Benham’s four-point play with 2:12 remaining. Cormac Ryan scored in the paint for Notre Dame to knot the score at 63. Lipscomb went up two on Derrin Boyd’s layup with 1:31 left. Trey Wertz missed a layup for the Irish and Benham missed a jumper at the other end before Goodwin settled matters with an assist from Ryan. Boyd missed a jumper on the game’s final shot.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO