thecrite.com

Keenan Brown, a prolific deep threat

Keenan Brown is a name to look out for next season. In his first season with Colorado Mesa University (CMU), the redshirt junior led the team with 509 receiving yards, and was one of three players to catch five touchdowns for the Mavericks on the year. In a game against Chadron State College, he caught 10 passes, for 195 yards and two scores.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
High School Football PRO

Loveland, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Montrose High School football team will have a game with Loveland High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
LOVELAND, CO
nbc11news.com

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
thecrite.com

A meal with Morgan: The Feisty Pint

One of Grand Junction’s golden gems, The Feisty Pint, is this issue’s local feature. It’s tucked away on 4 Street and Colorado Ave. in the old St. Regis building. The comfort of the place brings to mind scenes from popular 1980s-90s sitcom “Cheers.”. The pub made...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival

As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Missing person last seen in Grand Junction

Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the 29 Mile Apartments at 2915 Orchard Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, jeans, and sandals.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Local Elementary Students get Lesson on Fires

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Pomona Elementary 5th grade students were out at the No-Thoroughfare trailhead as part of their “PBL” — or problem-based learning unit, where the students start with a real world, authentic problem, and then they research the problem and come up with a solution for that problem.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Frisch files FEC forms for possible ’24 US House run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - U.S. House candidate Adam Frisch (D) has filed federal election papers that indicate he wants to move campaign moneys raised this year in his run for Colorado’s 3rd District to a possible run in 2024. Frisch ran against incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert. The race...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

