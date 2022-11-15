Keenan Brown is a name to look out for next season. In his first season with Colorado Mesa University (CMU), the redshirt junior led the team with 509 receiving yards, and was one of three players to catch five touchdowns for the Mavericks on the year. In a game against Chadron State College, he caught 10 passes, for 195 yards and two scores.

