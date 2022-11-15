Read full article on original website
Keenan Brown, a prolific deep threat
Keenan Brown is a name to look out for next season. In his first season with Colorado Mesa University (CMU), the redshirt junior led the team with 509 receiving yards, and was one of three players to catch five touchdowns for the Mavericks on the year. In a game against Chadron State College, he caught 10 passes, for 195 yards and two scores.
Loveland, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montrose High School football team will have a game with Loveland High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Does this Grand Junction Colorado Home Have the Best View of the Grand Valley?
A Grand Junction home was recently added to the listings at Realtor.com which claims to have the best 360 views in town. Finding a location with views that include most of the Grand Valley is not as easy as it might seem. This spot seems to have it all. This...
A meal with Morgan: The Feisty Pint
One of Grand Junction’s golden gems, The Feisty Pint, is this issue’s local feature. It’s tucked away on 4 Street and Colorado Ave. in the old St. Regis building. The comfort of the place brings to mind scenes from popular 1980s-90s sitcom “Cheers.”. The pub made...
Orchard Mesa Pool Once Again In Peril
Grand Junction residents are, once again, coming to the aid of the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool.
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival
As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
Missing person last seen in Grand Junction
Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the 29 Mile Apartments at 2915 Orchard Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, jeans, and sandals.
Local Elementary Students get Lesson on Fires
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Pomona Elementary 5th grade students were out at the No-Thoroughfare trailhead as part of their “PBL” — or problem-based learning unit, where the students start with a real world, authentic problem, and then they research the problem and come up with a solution for that problem.
Wild Life Officials Asking For Help In Shooting
Wildlife officials in the Whitewater area are seeking the public's help in a shoot and abandon case.
Final Garfield County vote tally gives Jankovsky 344-vote win in commissioner race over Gordon
The final, but still unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election in Garfield County have been tabulated, confirming a fourth term for Republican County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky over his challenger, Democrat Ryan Gordon, but by a slimmer margin than last week’s preliminary results revealed. Jankovsky came out on top...
Deputies: Two in jail after breaking into Millard County store with car
BEAVER, Utah — Two people were arrested Friday after deputies said they broke into a store at a Millard County gas station. According to a press release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the early morning hours at the Cove Fort Chevron. “Deputies were told...
These Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving Day
For most people, the Thanksgiving Day meal is a tradition, but that doesn't mean everybody is eating at home and there are many places to go in Grand Junction to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving. People Really Do Go Out On Thanksgiving. I used to think people were crazy were...
Frisch files FEC forms for possible ’24 US House run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - U.S. House candidate Adam Frisch (D) has filed federal election papers that indicate he wants to move campaign moneys raised this year in his run for Colorado’s 3rd District to a possible run in 2024. Frisch ran against incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert. The race...
Grand Junction is Really Sick of the Road Work on North Avenue
If you've spent more than a day or two in Grand Junction lately, you've probably encountered some road construction. Sure, road construction is something you just have to deal with sometimes, no matter where you're at. If there are roads, they're going to need to be maintained. However, Grand Junction...
