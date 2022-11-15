ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview | Round Two

The second round of the 2022 UIL State Football Playoffs kicks off with some games Thursday. Below are some of the storylines involving Dallas area schools to keep an eye on:. Denton Guyer and Highland Park will square off in a matchup of two 11-0 teams in 6A Division II. Guyer finished the regular season ranked No.6 in the state and defeated Flower Mound Marcus in the first round, 42-7, behind a four-touchdown performance from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
ARLINGTON, TX
mckinneychristian.org

Varsity Football’s Season Comes To a Close

On Friday, November 11, the McKinney Christian Academy Varsity Football season came to an end. On Thursday, November 10, the team piled up and traveled to Lubbock, Texas to play Lubbock Trinity Christian Academy in their first playoff game. The game started at 6:00 p.m. and the Mustangs fought to get on the scoreboard. The Mustangs ended up losing 42-0. Junior Austin George said, “Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, that game was a great step in the right direction for next year. We had injury problems early in the season and we will be healthy and ready for a great season next year.” Throughout the season, the varsity football team held a record of 2-9. Senior Emilio Sanchez said, “It was a rough game, but a great time on the road with my teammates. It was fun traveling with those guys, especially when we went to Cracker Barrel, and that’s the kind of memories I’ll remember most.”
MCKINNEY, TX
iheart.com

Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why

Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
DALLAS, TX
nbc11news.com

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
thecrite.com

A meal with Morgan: The Feisty Pint

One of Grand Junction’s golden gems, The Feisty Pint, is this issue’s local feature. It’s tucked away on 4 Street and Colorado Ave. in the old St. Regis building. The comfort of the place brings to mind scenes from popular 1980s-90s sitcom “Cheers.”. The pub made...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander sentenced to life in brutal 2015 stabbing death of Grand Prairie man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 51-year-old Midland man was convicted and then sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison after a week-long jury trial. Edward Brinceno was charged with Murder.   The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant was a resident at the America’s Best Value […]
MIDLAND, TX
Dallas Weekly

Arthello Beck Jr. Dedication Sculpture in Oak Cliff Nods to His Paintings of Black Family Life

After more than three years in the works, a public art sculpture honoring the late artist Arthello Beck Jr. will be officially unveiled at Twin Falls Park. Beck was best known for his paintings depicting Black life and humanizing Black people during a time when inequality was high in the South. His work was previously on display at the African American Museum in the spring.
DALLAS, TX
KJCT8

CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the 29 Mile Apartments at 2915 Orchard Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, jeans, and sandals.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Poll Workers Urge Commissioners to Postpone Election Certification

Dallas residents urged the commissioners court to postpone the certification of the November 8 election votes and move to a paper system at its Tuesday meeting after election officials from multiple Dallas County locations reported exaggerated and inaccurate voter numbers from poll pads. Multiple witnesses claimed to have seen the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy