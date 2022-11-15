Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview | Round Two
The second round of the 2022 UIL State Football Playoffs kicks off with some games Thursday. Below are some of the storylines involving Dallas area schools to keep an eye on:. Denton Guyer and Highland Park will square off in a matchup of two 11-0 teams in 6A Division II. Guyer finished the regular season ranked No.6 in the state and defeated Flower Mound Marcus in the first round, 42-7, behind a four-touchdown performance from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades
ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
mckinneychristian.org
Varsity Football’s Season Comes To a Close
On Friday, November 11, the McKinney Christian Academy Varsity Football season came to an end. On Thursday, November 10, the team piled up and traveled to Lubbock, Texas to play Lubbock Trinity Christian Academy in their first playoff game. The game started at 6:00 p.m. and the Mustangs fought to get on the scoreboard. The Mustangs ended up losing 42-0. Junior Austin George said, “Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, that game was a great step in the right direction for next year. We had injury problems early in the season and we will be healthy and ready for a great season next year.” Throughout the season, the varsity football team held a record of 2-9. Senior Emilio Sanchez said, “It was a rough game, but a great time on the road with my teammates. It was fun traveling with those guys, especially when we went to Cracker Barrel, and that’s the kind of memories I’ll remember most.”
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
iheart.com
Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why
Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
nbc11news.com
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
thecrite.com
A meal with Morgan: The Feisty Pint
One of Grand Junction’s golden gems, The Feisty Pint, is this issue’s local feature. It’s tucked away on 4 Street and Colorado Ave. in the old St. Regis building. The comfort of the place brings to mind scenes from popular 1980s-90s sitcom “Cheers.”. The pub made...
Midlander sentenced to life in brutal 2015 stabbing death of Grand Prairie man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 51-year-old Midland man was convicted and then sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison after a week-long jury trial. Edward Brinceno was charged with Murder. The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant was a resident at the America’s Best Value […]
Arthello Beck Jr. Dedication Sculpture in Oak Cliff Nods to His Paintings of Black Family Life
After more than three years in the works, a public art sculpture honoring the late artist Arthello Beck Jr. will be officially unveiled at Twin Falls Park. Beck was best known for his paintings depicting Black life and humanizing Black people during a time when inequality was high in the South. His work was previously on display at the African American Museum in the spring.
KJCT8
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the 29 Mile Apartments at 2915 Orchard Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, jeans, and sandals.
KJCT8
Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police arrest men on weapons charges, and one for his role in a series of robberies in Northeast Dallas.
On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:20 pm, Dallas Police were called to a gas station in the 8000 block of Ferguson for a robbery in progress. The preliminary investigation determined officers arrived and gathered information and video surveillance at the business. Further investigation identified the suspect involved in the...
fox4news.com
'It cost a cop his life': Police chief rails against fake paper license plates in Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police chief Daniel Scesney couldn't hold back his anger when addressing the media for the first time since the death of Officer Brandon Tsai. Tsai, a 32-year-old who started with the department in January, died after crashing his police cruiser while trying to track...
peoplenewspapers.com
One Killed After Crash on Preston Road
One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Poll Workers Urge Commissioners to Postpone Election Certification
Dallas residents urged the commissioners court to postpone the certification of the November 8 election votes and move to a paper system at its Tuesday meeting after election officials from multiple Dallas County locations reported exaggerated and inaccurate voter numbers from poll pads. Multiple witnesses claimed to have seen the...
Wild Life Officials Asking For Help In Shooting
Wildlife officials in the Whitewater area are seeking the public's help in a shoot and abandon case.
