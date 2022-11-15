Read full article on original website
thecrite.com
Keenan Brown, a prolific deep threat
Keenan Brown is a name to look out for next season. In his first season with Colorado Mesa University (CMU), the redshirt junior led the team with 509 receiving yards, and was one of three players to catch five touchdowns for the Mavericks on the year. In a game against Chadron State College, he caught 10 passes, for 195 yards and two scores.
nbc11news.com
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
thecrite.com
A meal with Morgan: The Feisty Pint
One of Grand Junction’s golden gems, The Feisty Pint, is this issue’s local feature. It’s tucked away on 4 Street and Colorado Ave. in the old St. Regis building. The comfort of the place brings to mind scenes from popular 1980s-90s sitcom “Cheers.”. The pub made...
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Orchard Mesa Pool Once Again In Peril
Grand Junction residents are, once again, coming to the aid of the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool.
westernslopenow.com
Powderhorn Resort discounts
Snow is starting to fall, and Powderhorn is offering some discounts for the upcoming winter season. Skiers and boarders can save up to 40% off day tickets when they purchase a quad pack of day tickets. Tiny Home getaways are on sale too. Winter sport fans can stay on the mountain between Sunday and Thursday at a 20 percent discounted rate when they use code “StayTiny23” at checkout.
94kix.com
These Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving Day
For most people, the Thanksgiving Day meal is a tradition, but that doesn't mean everybody is eating at home and there are many places to go in Grand Junction to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving. People Really Do Go Out On Thanksgiving. I used to think people were crazy were...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
westernslopenow.com
Missing person last seen in Grand Junction
Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
westernslopenow.com
Update: Bray Property Management not victimized in recent HOA scandal but helped clean up afterwards
Bray Property Management responded to a recent request from KREX to comment on a story we published involving Debra Campbell of Grand Junction and a wire fraud scam involving her company, A Better Alternative Management. The story, published Monday detailed Campbell’s sentencing along with a district court judgement, which listed Bray HOA Management among other several other local management companies and the HOA’s they manage, as recipients of restitution. We reached out to Bray, Monday, at the time of writing, and received a response Wednesday.
westernslopenow.com
Case closed: HOA ripoff
Fraud can hit you when you least expect it, or it can infiltrate an organization especially when the criminal is holding the key to the crime, and that key is trust. “This was truly a crime of opportunity,” said Special Agent Zak Benson who supervises activity on the Western Slope with the IRS Criminal Investigation division. “This can happen in every community across the nation.”
