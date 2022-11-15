Where's Alabama in the updated Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 8 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. Last week the Tide was No. 9, so one spot better after jumping the Oregon Ducks after their rivalry loss against the Washington Huskies.

The Tide will take on Austin Peay and Auburn in Tuscaloosa to close out the regular season. Alabama’s chances to make the SEC championship game were destroyed last weekend when the LSU Tigers locked up the West with a win over Arkansas. Getting eliminated from SEC title contention ended the Tide’s last path to the playoffs.

With three SEC schools above Alabama in the top six, their path doesn’t look very open, however, the committee still thinks highly of them to be ranked over one-loss Clemson.

Georgia remains at No. 1,

at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6

