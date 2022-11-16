Read full article on original website
Related
Delta Discovery
Arctic Guardians rescue 3 boaters on the Kuskokwim River near Bethel
Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing navigated stormy weather to rescue three stranded boaters Oct. 29 on the Kuskokwim River about 6 miles east of Bethel. According to Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Duane Griffith, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center deputy director, the boaters called family who then called the Alaska State Troopers.
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel
Bethel Lady Warriors wrestling team takes runners-up spot at Bethel Invitational November 16, 2022. Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) Typhoon Merbok Recommendations November 16, 2022. Be the first to comment. Leave a Reply. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
KYUK
Bethel's only low-barrier emergency shelter may close early this year. ‘Honestly, where are they gonna go?’
After sheltering hundreds from the cold last winter, Bethel Winter House is grappling with the possibility of closing its doors early this season due to lack of funding. The facility is the area’s only low-barrier emergency shelter, meaning anyone 18 years old and up can spend the night. On a recent, freezing November evening, about 25 people were doing just that.
alaskasnewssource.com
Napakiak man found dead after succumbing to elements, troopers say
NAPAKIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died after falling through ice near the Southwest Alaska village of Napakiak, troopers say. According to an online dispatch, Napakiak Search and Rescue were attempting to locate 31-year-old Charles Lupie of Napakiak after he had gone missing. “Charles appeared to have fallen through the...
Comments / 0