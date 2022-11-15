Since 2017, the City has commissioned the Community Satisfaction Survey to better understand community priorities. Insights drawn from the survey and other outreach activities help City leaders plan for the future of Salem. Survey results are one input into the City Council’s annual workplan – the City Council Policy Agenda – which provides direction to the organization and informs the City’s budget. Salem City Council will consider findings from this survey along with progress achieved on the 2022 Policy Agenda at its work session on November 21, 2022. The 2021-2026 Strategic Plan, annual City Council Policy Agendas, and community satisfaction surveys are found on the City’s Strategic Plan web page.

SALEM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO