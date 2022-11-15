ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

kptv.com

Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
LEBANON, OR
KXL

Old Town Fentanyl Bust

Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies teamed up this week in Old Town. They seized thousands of fentanyl pills, plus about $5,000 in cash, a gun and a stolen car. They arrested 14 people. “These are meaningful arrests,” Captain James Crooker said. “These are arrests where we have...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18

A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
MYRTLE POINT, OR
Woodburn Independent

Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area

Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested, charged with 2019 murder of 39-year-old Portland father

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2019 murder of a 39-year-old father in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Elijah L. Thomas was arrested for the Dec. 11, 2019 murder of Quincy Gill. Gill was found shot near Northeast...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Deputies seeking help in finding suspected vehicle thief

LYONS, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a person suspected in several cases of stolen vehicles. According to the LCSO, Billy Raymond Edge, 32, of Lyons, is a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. The LCSO says Edge stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Deputies say members of the public should not approach Edge. The LCSO says Edge has multiple warrants for his arrest, has recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor, and is suspected of recently evading law enforcement in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Hwy 99W near Monmouth

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W on Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway, about seven miles south of Monmouth, at about 4 p.m. OSP said...
MONMOUTH, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison in 2005 will be able to walk free after his life sentence was reduced to 26 years on Friday morning in Clark County Court. Supporters of Chelsea and her family rallied outside of the courthouse before the resentencing...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases

LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

OSP: 12 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop on I-5 near Albany

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper found multiple pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound near 227, south of Albany. OSP said the trooper stopped a car for failure to drive within its lane of travel.
ALBANY, OR

