Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
kptv.com
Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an "abusive head trauma" and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
KXL
Old Town Fentanyl Bust
Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies teamed up this week in Old Town. They seized thousands of fentanyl pills, plus about $5,000 in cash, a gun and a stolen car. They arrested 14 people. “These are meaningful arrests,” Captain James Crooker said. “These are arrests where we have...
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
oregontoday.net
Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
kptv.com
Man arrested, charged with 2019 murder of 39-year-old Portland father
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2019 murder of a 39-year-old father in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Elijah L. Thomas was arrested for the Dec. 11, 2019 murder of Quincy Gill. Gill was found shot near Northeast...
kezi.com
Deputies seeking help in finding suspected vehicle thief
LYONS, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a person suspected in several cases of stolen vehicles. According to the LCSO, Billy Raymond Edge, 32, of Lyons, is a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. The LCSO says Edge stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Deputies say members of the public should not approach Edge. The LCSO says Edge has multiple warrants for his arrest, has recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor, and is suspected of recently evading law enforcement in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
kptv.com
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Hwy 99W near Monmouth
POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W on Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway, about seven miles south of Monmouth, at about 4 p.m. OSP said...
Teen rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in NE Portland
A teen was shot several times in Portland on Friday afternoon, authorities say.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and more
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local woman facing multiple federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring.
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
kptv.com
Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison in 2005 will be able to walk free after his life sentence was reduced to 26 years on Friday morning in Clark County Court. Supporters of Chelsea and her family rallied outside of the courthouse before the resentencing...
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
kptv.com
OSP: 12 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop on I-5 near Albany
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper found multiple pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound near 227, south of Albany. OSP said the trooper stopped a car for failure to drive within its lane of travel.
McMinnville police: Man rolled vehicle into ditch after carjacking
McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman's car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.
