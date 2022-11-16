Jayden Nortier leads Clinton to OT win (copy)

CLINTON—Jayden Nortier of Clinton is the reigning Beloit Daily News Player of the Year.

Those wondering what she might do for an encore received a resounding answer in Tuesday night’s season opener against Delavan-Darien.

Nortier, a senior, broke the Clinton school record for points, dropping in 42 in a furious come-from-behind, 74-70 overtime win over the Comets.

Nortier had 15 in the first half, but the Cougars struggled mightily in coach Hannah Kalk’s debut. The Comets held a 33-25 lead at the break.

The Cougars trailed 62-55 with 2:10 to play before they made their run, fueled by Nortier, who scored six straight points to eventually tie the game.

Nortier scored six points in the extra session, including a critical 3-pointer that gave the Cougars the lead for good with under two minutes left.

“She’s one of our captains for a reason,” Kalk said. “She leads by example and stays cool, calm and collected. But I thought everyone stepped up tonight. The energy from our bench was critical I thought.”

“I told the girls at halftime to just throw out that first half,” Kalk said. “They weren’t playing their game at all. I just told them to stick to the simple stuff, run our offense and we’d be fine.””

Addison Stallings led the way with 21 points for the Comets, while Rylee Crull had 14 of her 18 points in the second half. Both players fouled out in regulation.

• BOX: CLINTON 74, DELAVAN-DARIEN 70

Delavan 35 30 5—70

Clinton 25 40 9—74

DELAVAN-DARIEN (fg ft-fta pts)—Logterman 1 2-2 4, Damrow 3 0-3 6, Crull 9 0-1 18, Gonzalez 5 0-0 14, Stallings 8 1-6 21, Quartucci 3 1-2 7. Totals: 29 4-14 70.

CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Wellnitz 2 0-0 5, Mueller 1 3-3 5, Blue 1 0-0 3, Bobolz 0 4-6 4, Roehl 4 1-2 9, Nortier 13 11-15 42, Shinkus 2 2-4 6. Totals: 23 21-30 74.

3-pointers: Clinton 7 (Nortier 5, Wellnitz, Blue). Delavan 8 (Gonzalez 4, Stallings 4). Total fouls: Clinton16 Delavan-Darien 21. Fouled out: Stallings, Crull, Gonzalez.

• BRODHEAD 54, POYNETTE 38: Addison Yates tallied 13 points and Abbie Dix had 11 as the Cardinals opened their season with a home victory.

Brodhead led 35-18 at halftime.