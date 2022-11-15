ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tale of the Tape: No. 16 Virginia vs. No. 19 Illinois

The Virginia Cavaliers take the court Sunday as they will play in the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. The game will be televised on ESPN and is scheduled for a 3 p.m. tipoff. The Cavaliers were playing in their first game since the shooting that left three...
