Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Ex-Devils goalie, ESPN insider Kevin Weekes on Devils’ win streak, Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, more | Q&A
The former Devils goalie turned ESPN broadcaster spent two seasons in New Jersey, where he played behind legendary netminder Martin Brodeur and prolific skaters like Patrik Elias, Zach Parise and Andy Greene.
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP WINNING COACH WANTS TO RETURN TO AN NHL BENCH
Just over a year after stepping down as head coach of the Florida Panthers following the results of the investigation into Kyle Beach's allegations against Brad Aldrich, three-time Stanley Cup champion bench boss Joel Quenneville is seeking a return to coaching. During Thursday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Darren...
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Maple Leafs’ Goalie Matt Murray Is Not the Problem
When the Toronto Maple Leafs picked up goalie Matt Murray during the summer from the Ottawa Senators, there were critics. Tons of them. At the time, it seemed to many as if the Maple Leafs were getting desperate and there were few cookies left in the goalie cookie jar. As well, part of the ire over the Murray trade was that it meant the end of the road for well-liked goalie Jack Campbell. Murray was in; Campbell was out.
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
Lehkonen's OT goal lifts Avs past Hurricanes
Backup goalie Pavel Francouz likes a heavy workload when he has a chance to play for the Colorado Avalanche.He proved he could handle it Thursday night.Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to reward Francouz for his 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2."It's more fun," Francouz said of the steady stream of shots sent in his direction. "You don't have time to think about anything."Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall. It was the first overtime victory in three chances this season for the...
Penguins’ Offseason Signings Not All Successful So Far in 2022-23
Pittsburgh Penguins’ general manager Ron Hextall had a busy offseason during the summer of 2022 as he had to sign various top-end players and depth pieces to keep the team a Stanley Cup contender. As soon as the Penguins season ended in May of 2022, Hextall immediately transitioned towards trying to figure out how to keep the team afloat for the last few years of the Sidney Crosby era. In total, the team had nine unrestricted free agents (UFA’s) and two restricted free agents (RFA’s) that needed new contracts for the 2022-23 NHL season. With big contracts expiring, the team had upwards of $30 million in cap space heading into the summer to make trades and sign players. These moves made by Hextall are all over the map in the sense that some were great while others made no sense. All in all, the Penguins signed 17 players this summer. Here is how these deals are shaping up 20% through the NHL season.
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
Sabres’ Luukkonen Gets Another NHL Shot with Recall From AHL
The Buffalo Sabres’ strong start to this season is long gone, and so is the optimism that surrounded it. After playing to a 7-3-0 record through their first 10 games, the Sabres have suddenly dropped seven straight and now find themselves ranked seventh in the Atlantic Division. To make matters worse, goaltender Eric Comrie was lost to a lower-body injury in the second period of Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators after Mathieu Joseph inadvertently barreled into him in the crease.
Flyers travel to Beantown to face the league leading Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3) will take on the Boston Bruins (14-2-0) at the TD Garden tonight. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7pm. Atop the NHL standings are the Bruins. In the last ten games, they’re 9-1-0. Included is their current four game winning steak. They host the Flyers, looking to remain undefeated at the TD Garden.
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blues, Senators, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Rick Tocchet is a favorite to land a job with the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are going to be patient with any potential trade, despite rumors that the team might be looking to make a move. Could the Ottawa Senators seriously...
TWO OHL OWNERS TEAM UP TO BUY OTTAWA SENATORS; ONE OWNS PART OF THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
Two team owners from the Ontario Hockey League have reportedly joined forces in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The Ottawa Sun is quoting sources as saying the bid is being made by Toronto billionaire and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer, along with Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio.
WILD HEAD COACH CONFIRMS INJURY TO MARC-ANDRE FLEURY, RECALL GOALIE FROM AHL
Per Michael Russo - Wild correspondent for The Athletic - Marc-Andre Fleury sustained an upper-body injury, of which the extent is still being evaluated. Fleury started last night's 2-1 defeat to the Nashville Predators, so in all likelihood the injury happened during the game, although the veteran did finish the game.
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third...
