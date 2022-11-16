ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

Campus undergraduates respond, react to academic worker strike

With the graduate student and academic worker strike well underway, many undergraduates have wondered what their role is in the strike, how to show solidarity and whether or not to attend classes. According to Kenzo Esquivel, a picket captain and head steward of the UAW 2865 union chapter, the union...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Campus faculty strike in solidarity with academic workers

UC Berkeley faculty stood on the steps of Sproul Plaza, donned in faculty robes and carrying United Auto Workers, or UAW, union signs, looking out on a sea of striking academic workers. “Faculty are supposed to be the heart of this university and what we are seeing today is that...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

‘Bridge that Gap’: Berkeley Law improves loan assistance repayment program

Berkeley Law updated its loan assistance repayment program, or LRAP, Oct. 1 to provide more student loan support to law school graduates. LRAP, which provides funding for up to 10 years to graduates in typically lower-paying public interest jobs, has raised its income cap from $100,000 to $120,000, according to Amanda Prasuhn, director of public interest financial support at Berkeley Law. The update also lowered the percentage of out-of-pocket payments for those making between $80,000 to $100,000.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

‘Possessed of a sunny disposition’: Former Berkeley-Albany ACLU President, community leader Al Wasserman dies at 92

Al Wasserman, prominent Berkeley community leader, died Nov. 7 surrounded by family in Oakland at age 92, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Wasserman, former president of the Berkeley-Albany chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, was also a lawyer, engineer, husband, father and grandfather, according to Wasserman’s son Steve Wasserman. He was the son of Polish-Jewish immigrants who came to New York in the 1920s. He later became involved in social movements in Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Four East Bay community colleges continue free tuition for spring semester

OAKLAND, Calif. - All four colleges within the Peralta Community College District will waive tuition and fees for a second straight semester to relieve some financial strain on students, the district announced. The school network's "Spring is Free" initiative builds on its "Fall is Free" campaign that helped boost enrollment...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch

A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
BAKER, CA
Daily Californian

Q&A with Stanford Daily sports managing editor Zach Zafran

Editor’s note: The following is a Q&A between Maria Kholodova, deputy sports editor at The Daily Californian, and Zach Zafran, sports managing editor at The Stanford Daily, Stanford University’s independent student newspaper. The interview has been edited for clarity and length. Maria Kholodova: What are your main takeaways...
STANFORD, CA
hoodline.com

Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran

The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Joel Engardio Captures Historic Victory in SF Sunset Race

San Francisco’s Sunset District has a new political leader who stands to make history in a number of ways. The latest election results show that challenger Joel Engardio should defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a couple hundred votes. Engardio received 51% while Mar garnered 49%. In a text...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mass layoffs, gloomy job market making college grads nervous

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- With big tech company layoffs in the Bay Area, there's a lot more competition for available job openings right now.But for college students looking to enter the workforce, it's especially concerning.Hrushikesh Pokala and Venkata Maithri are roommates who attend San Jose State University. Pokala is already looking for jobs. He said last month, he was talking to Amazon and Meta recruiters. With the recent layoffs and a hiring freeze at those companies, all of that's on hold."It's pretty much scary now," said Pokala. "When are they going to resume? When are they going to open up...
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley police sergeant placed on leave over alleged racist, derogatory texts

BERKELEY – A Berkeley police sergeant at the center of a texting scandal has been placed on administrative leave, city officials said Wednesday.Sgt. Darren Kacalek, who has been on the Berkeley police force since July 2002, is accused by a former officer of racist and disparaging messages about the homeless.In a statement Wednesday, Berkeley city officials said an external investigator would be hired "to verify and thoroughly investigate any and all documentation and from the very disturbing allegations arising from a November 10, 2022 complaint to the City."Kacalek is a supervisor for the city's downtown task force/bike unit, which has...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Baby making is a growing business in S.F. Here's why.

Child births decreased across the Bay Area during the pandemic — but not for a lack of effort. In fact, most San Francisco reproductive health clinics are reporting growth in people seeking fertility treatments since the start of COVID-19. And providers say they don’t see the trend slowing down any time soon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley’s CALPIRG helps plastic bag ban pass city council

Aiming to promote a plastic bag-free Berkeley, the Better Berkeley Bag Ban was passed on Tuesday with the help of The California Public Interest Research Group, or CALPIRG, a student group at UC Berkeley. According to Berkeley City Councilmember Sophie Hahn, who co-authored the ordinance, the student organization played an...
Daily Californian

40 years later, officials reflect on the most outrageous football finish

The pounding on the door sent a shudder through the tiny locker room. Inside, six members of the Pacific-10 Conference officiating crew huddled, already on edge because of what had transpired just minutes earlier on the field at California Memorial Stadium. Now their locker-room door trembled. These were not the...
STANFORD, CA
Daily Californian

Battle of the Bay, battle of the anti-slay

The time has come: the 125th Big Game, the 40th anniversary of The Play, the latest rendition of one of the oldest college rivalries in the nation. Set for … 2:30 p.m.?. One thing I’ve learned this season is that good games get played in the evening, when it’s at least slightly dark out, and they appear on ESPN or some other national broadcast, not a channel most people don’t have access to. And “good” games don’t even require two good teams — after all, Cal has seen late-evening matchups more than a few times this year.
STANFORD, CA

