Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Daily Californian
Campus undergraduates respond, react to academic worker strike
With the graduate student and academic worker strike well underway, many undergraduates have wondered what their role is in the strike, how to show solidarity and whether or not to attend classes. According to Kenzo Esquivel, a picket captain and head steward of the UAW 2865 union chapter, the union...
Daily Californian
‘Frustrating’: UC Berkeley academic workers reflect on strike, university treatment
After two days of protests, members of the UC Berkeley community continue to strike in protest of unfair labor practices, moving between picket lines around campus. Academic workers representing different campus departments hoisted signs and posters, chanting in solidarity with one another. Zach Hicks, a graduate student in the campus...
Daily Californian
Campus faculty strike in solidarity with academic workers
UC Berkeley faculty stood on the steps of Sproul Plaza, donned in faculty robes and carrying United Auto Workers, or UAW, union signs, looking out on a sea of striking academic workers. “Faculty are supposed to be the heart of this university and what we are seeing today is that...
Daily Californian
‘Bridge that Gap’: Berkeley Law improves loan assistance repayment program
Berkeley Law updated its loan assistance repayment program, or LRAP, Oct. 1 to provide more student loan support to law school graduates. LRAP, which provides funding for up to 10 years to graduates in typically lower-paying public interest jobs, has raised its income cap from $100,000 to $120,000, according to Amanda Prasuhn, director of public interest financial support at Berkeley Law. The update also lowered the percentage of out-of-pocket payments for those making between $80,000 to $100,000.
Daily Californian
‘Possessed of a sunny disposition’: Former Berkeley-Albany ACLU President, community leader Al Wasserman dies at 92
Al Wasserman, prominent Berkeley community leader, died Nov. 7 surrounded by family in Oakland at age 92, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Wasserman, former president of the Berkeley-Albany chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, was also a lawyer, engineer, husband, father and grandfather, according to Wasserman’s son Steve Wasserman. He was the son of Polish-Jewish immigrants who came to New York in the 1920s. He later became involved in social movements in Berkeley.
Silicon Valley special educators reach breaking point
More than 100 Santa Clara County special education workers in violet shirts emblazoned with phrases like “Together we rise,” chanted “Hey hey! Ho ho! Unsafe classrooms got to go!” as cars blasted horns in support. The Tuesday rally is the latest action taken by SEIU Local...
KTVU FOX 2
Four East Bay community colleges continue free tuition for spring semester
OAKLAND, Calif. - All four colleges within the Peralta Community College District will waive tuition and fees for a second straight semester to relieve some financial strain on students, the district announced. The school network's "Spring is Free" initiative builds on its "Fall is Free" campaign that helped boost enrollment...
sfstandard.com
Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch
A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
KTVU FOX 2
California DOJ probes Oakland school district over closures, potential civil rights violations
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Department of Justice is probing the Oakland Unified School District over potential violations of student's civil rights, amid school closures and mergers. The district has already shuttered two schools and is set to close at least five others by the end of next school year....
Daily Californian
Q&A with Stanford Daily sports managing editor Zach Zafran
Editor’s note: The following is a Q&A between Maria Kholodova, deputy sports editor at The Daily Californian, and Zach Zafran, sports managing editor at The Stanford Daily, Stanford University’s independent student newspaper. The interview has been edited for clarity and length. Maria Kholodova: What are your main takeaways...
hoodline.com
Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran
The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
sfstandard.com
Joel Engardio Captures Historic Victory in SF Sunset Race
San Francisco’s Sunset District has a new political leader who stands to make history in a number of ways. The latest election results show that challenger Joel Engardio should defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a couple hundred votes. Engardio received 51% while Mar garnered 49%. In a text...
Mass layoffs, gloomy job market making college grads nervous
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- With big tech company layoffs in the Bay Area, there's a lot more competition for available job openings right now.But for college students looking to enter the workforce, it's especially concerning.Hrushikesh Pokala and Venkata Maithri are roommates who attend San Jose State University. Pokala is already looking for jobs. He said last month, he was talking to Amazon and Meta recruiters. With the recent layoffs and a hiring freeze at those companies, all of that's on hold."It's pretty much scary now," said Pokala. "When are they going to resume? When are they going to open up...
Daily Californian
Berkeley discusses civic center revamp, raising concern for unhoused community
The city of Berkeley held an open house Wednesday for a plan to reshape the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park and two nearby historic buildings — Veterans Memorial Building and the Maudelle Shirek Building, also known as Old City Hall — located in Berkeley’s Civic Center.
Berkeley police sergeant placed on leave over alleged racist, derogatory texts
BERKELEY – A Berkeley police sergeant at the center of a texting scandal has been placed on administrative leave, city officials said Wednesday.Sgt. Darren Kacalek, who has been on the Berkeley police force since July 2002, is accused by a former officer of racist and disparaging messages about the homeless.In a statement Wednesday, Berkeley city officials said an external investigator would be hired "to verify and thoroughly investigate any and all documentation and from the very disturbing allegations arising from a November 10, 2022 complaint to the City."Kacalek is a supervisor for the city's downtown task force/bike unit, which has...
San Francisco Examiner
Baby making is a growing business in S.F. Here's why.
Child births decreased across the Bay Area during the pandemic — but not for a lack of effort. In fact, most San Francisco reproductive health clinics are reporting growth in people seeking fertility treatments since the start of COVID-19. And providers say they don’t see the trend slowing down any time soon.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley’s CALPIRG helps plastic bag ban pass city council
Aiming to promote a plastic bag-free Berkeley, the Better Berkeley Bag Ban was passed on Tuesday with the help of The California Public Interest Research Group, or CALPIRG, a student group at UC Berkeley. According to Berkeley City Councilmember Sophie Hahn, who co-authored the ordinance, the student organization played an...
Daily Californian
40 years later, officials reflect on the most outrageous football finish
The pounding on the door sent a shudder through the tiny locker room. Inside, six members of the Pacific-10 Conference officiating crew huddled, already on edge because of what had transpired just minutes earlier on the field at California Memorial Stadium. Now their locker-room door trembled. These were not the...
Daily Californian
Battle of the Bay, battle of the anti-slay
The time has come: the 125th Big Game, the 40th anniversary of The Play, the latest rendition of one of the oldest college rivalries in the nation. Set for … 2:30 p.m.?. One thing I’ve learned this season is that good games get played in the evening, when it’s at least slightly dark out, and they appear on ESPN or some other national broadcast, not a channel most people don’t have access to. And “good” games don’t even require two good teams — after all, Cal has seen late-evening matchups more than a few times this year.
