ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Installation of Downtown Christmas Tree Marks Start of ‘Season of Cheer’ in Santa Barbara

By Serena Guentz, Noozhawk Staff Writer
Noozhawk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Lose to Oak Park, 45-32

The Santa Barbara girls lost a non-league basketball game to Oak Park on Saturday, 45-32. Dayzia Mendoza led the Dons in scoring with 22 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range and a perfect 6-for-6 free throws. She also had five rebounds. Chloe Adams had a team-high seven rebounds...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive

With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Cate Girls Take 3rd in CIF Div. 5 Cross Country, Qualify for State

The Cate girls cross country team finished third in the CIF-SS Division 5 championships and booked a spot in the State Championships on Saturday. The Rams scored 93 points to place behind Viewpoint (63) and Xavier College Prep (79) at the divisional championships at Mt. San Antonio College. Senior Kendall...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Volleyball Loses Marathon Match at UC Davis

The UC Santa Barbara women’s volleyball team came out on the short end of a five-set marathon at UC Davis, falling 28-26, 22-25, 40-38, 22-25, 15-9. The loss dropped the Gauchos two games behind first-place Hawaii in the Big West standings. They are 14-3 in conference and 18-9 overall.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Isaac Veal’s 16 Points leads Bishop Diego to 68-34 Season-Opening Win Against Coastal Christian

Led by Isaac Veal’s 16 points, the Bishop Diego boys kicked off their season Friday with a 68-34 road win against Coastal Christian, 68-34. The game started close, with Coastal Christian taking a 14-13 first quarter lead. From there, the Cardinals outscored the Conquerors 27-3 in the second quarter for a 40-17 halftime lead. Another third-quarter spurt widened the lead to 60-17 at one point.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy