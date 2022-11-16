Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades
ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
College Football News
TCU vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview
TCU vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19. Record: TCU (10-0), Baylor (6-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The No. 4 team in the nation – at least according to the College Football Playoff – keeps on answering every challenge.
Winning Big: Texas bass pro Kyle Hall racking up big bucks
A congratulatory tip of the hat goes out to Kyle Hall for a job well done. The Granbury angler is easily the winningest bass pro in Texas these days. He’s assembled a plump nest egg over the past 10 months to show for the success. Hall, 25, is fresh off a dominating performance in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship held November 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. There, he topped more than 190 other pros with a threeday total of 59 pounds, 1 ounce. Hall bested second-place finisher Marshall Robinson of Landrum, South Carolina by nearly six pounds. He banked...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
police1.com
Watch: Texas PD's George Strait-inspired recruitment video racks up applications
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Strait would probably be proud. For the past few weeks, Southlake police have used a version of Strait’s song “Amarillo By Morning” as part of their recruiting campaign for officers. The sound is the same as the King of the Country’s 1982...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip
Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas
Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
Dallas ranked among best cities in the world along with other Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt amongst Texans or Americans that Dallas is easily one of the best cities in the entire country, but who would’ve thought it was listed among one of the best cities in the world?. One report not only ranked Dallas in this...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
Report says this is the true cost of living in Dallas
When you consider living in any city in America most people will look at schools, jobs, things to do, and places to eat, but how much you think you'll have to make to live there might slip your mind.
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
