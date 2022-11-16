ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
TCU vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview

TCU vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19. Record: TCU (10-0), Baylor (6-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The No. 4 team in the nation – at least according to the College Football Playoff – keeps on answering every challenge.
Winning Big: Texas bass pro Kyle Hall racking up big bucks

A congratulatory tip of the hat goes out to Kyle Hall for a job well done. The Granbury angler is easily the winningest bass pro in Texas these days. He’s assembled a plump nest egg over the past 10 months to show for the success. Hall, 25, is fresh off a dominating performance in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship held November 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. There, he topped more than 190 other pros with a threeday total of 59 pounds, 1 ounce. Hall bested second-place finisher Marshall Robinson of Landrum, South Carolina by nearly six pounds. He banked...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip

Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas

Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
